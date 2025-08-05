You don't need an olfactory expert to be familiar with the different fragrance categories—from trendy gourmands to zesty citruses, you've undoubtedly smelled these notes time and time again. However, as niche fragrances boom, it's the more unexpected ones that are piquing my interest... Like Ambroxan, a modern synthetic compound that in part became popularised thanks to Escentric Molecules, who used it in their cult scent, Molecule 02.

The first time I smelled Ambroxan in a fragrance, I instantly went back for another sniff—musky, animalistic, woody and skin-like, it was beguiling and sexy. But if I doused myself in it, I felt almost nauseated—yes, this note can be divisive, but if you get just the right amount, it sings. In some perfumes, it comes off clean and reminiscent of freshly washed linen sheets, and in others, it's more singular in its sensuality.

As Geza Schön, the founder of Escentric Molecules, tells me: "Ambroxan is mesmerising because it encapsulates so many contrasting facets within a single molecule. It’s mineral and crisp—almost effervescent—yet also warm, animalic, and deeply alluring. Above all, its radiance is unmatched: a strong yet sophisticated sillage that elevates every fragrance it touches, making it feel instantly more modern." Keen to smell it yourself? Ahead, only the very best fragrances that feature this unique note.

Best Ambroxan perfumes

1. Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif

Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif Eau De Parfum £295 at Selfridges

I've previously waxed lyrical about my love for Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif. With a heady base note of Ambroxan, this is the ultimate "clean" scent for those who hate the moniker—by that I mean, it's super chic, has an air of luxury, and continues to develop on the skin. Valaya Exclusif conjures up the feel of shaking out freshly laundered cotton sheets, with additional creamy notes of smoked vanilla, rich almond, and a juicy burst of white flowers. It dries down woody, with akigalawood and sandalwood.

2. Escentric Molecules 02

Built around the note, I view Escentric Molecules 02 as the ultimate Ambroxan fragrance. It's a skin scent that tailors itself to the wearer, with a clean, transparent purity, which evolves into something more velvety and warm—with pops of animalistic sensuality and minerality. It's an olfactory minimalist's dream; ever so subtle, but distinguished.

3. BYREDO Blanche Absolu

If you like smelling like freshly washed sheets and soapy suds, then BYREDO's Blanche Absolu should be in your daily rotation. Opening with pure aldehydic accords that complement the Ambroxan at the base, this scent is a soft, clean musk that warms at the end, with rose centifolia, vibrant peony, violet and finally, earthy sandalwood.

4. Who is Elijah Muse

Who is Elijah Muse Eau De Parfum £90 at Cult Beauty

An oriental floral, this scent balances spicier accords with the clear radiance of Ambroxan. Laidback and great for everyday, Muse helps the wearer embody the quiet confidence of owning their true self. Harnessing the mysterious power of the synthetic note we're speaking about here, it also incorporates musky florals, jasmine absolute and dry woody amber; it's effortlessly skin-like.

5. Glossier You

Glossier You Eau De Parfum £62 at Sephora

The fragrance that re-popularised skin scents across the globe, Glossier You remains an icon eight years after its release. Billed as the ultimate personal perfume, it opens with sparkling pink pepper, which instantly invigorates the senses, before woodier accords of ambrette seeds and creamy, salty ambroxan come to the fore. Moreish and melting on the skin—it should be in everyone's perfume collection.

6. Les Essences de Diptyque Rose Roche

Diptyque Rose Roche Eau De Parfum £255 at Liberty London

While I wouldn't traditionally pair something as singular and subtly overpowering as Ambroxan with delicate rose, here, in Diptyque's Rose Roche, the floral note is punchy and sparkling, evoking the desert rose, which is created by air, water, the sun, and the winds of its harsh climate. With heavy grounding notes of patchouli, it is made altogether more masculine and fresh by the addition of Ambroxan. This is an unexpected summer scent for those who want their perfumes to keep surprising them with each wear.