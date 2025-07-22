It’s a Bandana Girl Summer—And Everyone Needs to Take Note

We live in a time when micro-trends come around thick and fast. But any seasoned fashion fan knows the art of mastering what to wear doesn’t come from chasing every fleeting fad on social media—far from it.
Instead, we tread the line between timeless and trend-led, making subtle swaps in our existing wardrobes to keep things feeling current. A beaded necklace replaces our dainty gold chains, a bubble-hem skirt takes the place of a classic cotton maxi, and now, we’re waving goodbye to the ever-reliable baseball cap in favour of something with a little more flair: the bandana. Yes, the boldly printed accessory is back.
Originating in South Asia, the bandana has made its mark in countless cultural moments. Cowboys once tied them around their necks, women during wartime wore them knotted over their hair, and now, kids on e-bikes use them to obscure their faces as they steal our phones—how very chic of them. But today’s fashion crowd has reclaimed the kerchief, styling it as a polished—and practical—hair accessory.
Not only does the bandana add a layer of interest to even the simplest T-shirt-and-jeans combo, but it also shields hair from the harsh summer sun. Convinced? Just scroll on for an edit of the chicest bandanas to shop now. And a quick tip: for that perfectly effortless tie, loop it loosely around your neck first, then shift it into place. Trust me.
Shop the chicest bandanas
Hunza G
Sofia Gingham Headscarf
Swimwear experts Hunza G have also brought out a head-turning bandana, covering all basis for beachwear styling. This one features an elasticated headband to rid any tricky tying issues.
Pucci
Marmo-Print Scarf
The Pucci print has had a huge revival this year, becoming the ultimate 'if you know, you know' fashion find. Fold this scarf in half and tie underneath the hair for a statement-making accessory.
Free People
Claro Eyelet Hair Scarf
With longer length ties, not a standard triangle design, this Free People bandana is even easier to tie.
Reformation
Hattie Headscarf
Designed by Kacey Musgraves in celebration of her new album, this cotton-viscose bandana is not only sleek but a great momento for music fans.
Magda Butrym
Crochet Cotton Scarf
Crochet bandanas bring an air of boho whimsy to any outfit, and few are cooler than this Magda Butrym buy.
Valentino
Printed Silk And Cotton Headscarf
For a fuller coverage headscarf, take a look at Valentino's silk-cotton style, complete with a round rain print that's certainly eye-catching.
Damson Madder
Sheer Spot Headscarf
For a more playful pattern, perhaps a polka dot print will take your fancy? Made by small London-based brand Damson Madder.
Miu Miu
Printed Poplin Scarf
Measuring 55cm wide and long, this extra large Miu Miu bandana can be styled in a whole host of ways.
Nobodys Child
Cream Printed Scarf
Looking for a more vibrant bandana? This fruit-printed Nobody's Child find may take your fancy.
Arakii
Crochet Scarf
This cotton crochet scarf will immediately soften any outfit, even a simplistic T-shirt and jeans.
Sahar by ModestMira
Ivory Sahar S Monogram Silk Scarf
As someone who has worn the hijab since the age of 13, Amira Khan, designer of small British brand Sahar by ModestMira, is quite the expert in creating chic headscarves. This one if crafted from 100% silk.
Hermès
Faubourg City scarf 70
Yes, we've all seen Hermès scarves tied around bag handles and worn around the neck, but they also make the chicest hair accessory.
