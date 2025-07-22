It’s a Bandana Girl Summer—And Everyone Needs to Take Note

We live in a time when micro-trends come around thick and fast. But any seasoned fashion fan knows the art of mastering what to wear doesn’t come from chasing every fleeting fad on social media—far from it.

Instead, we tread the line between timeless and trend-led, making subtle swaps in our existing wardrobes to keep things feeling current. A beaded necklace replaces our dainty gold chains, a bubble-hem skirt takes the place of a classic cotton maxi, and now, we’re waving goodbye to the ever-reliable baseball cap in favour of something with a little more flair: the bandana. Yes, the boldly printed accessory is back.

Originating in South Asia, the bandana has made its mark in countless cultural moments. Cowboys once tied them around their necks, women during wartime wore them knotted over their hair, and now, kids on e-bikes use them to obscure their faces as they steal our phones—how very chic of them. But today’s fashion crowd has reclaimed the kerchief, styling it as a polished—and practical—hair accessory.

Not only does the bandana add a layer of interest to even the simplest T-shirt-and-jeans combo, but it also shields hair from the harsh summer sun. Convinced? Just scroll on for an edit of the chicest bandanas to shop now. And a quick tip: for that perfectly effortless tie, loop it loosely around your neck first, then shift it into place. Trust me.

Shop the chicest bandanas