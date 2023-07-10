The best beach cover-ups for however you’re holidaying this Summer

Holiday season is officially here and whether you’re jetting off somewhere sunny or holding out for a heatwave and sticking closer to home, you’ll undoubtedly be thinking about your wardrobe. While swimwear is most likely high on your holiday shopping list, there’s probably one key item you may not have considered and it’s a must-have to elevate your pool or beach attire to new heights.

Enter: the beach cover-up, an underrated item that’s received a bad (and in our opinion an unwarranted) reputation in the past. Commonly regarded as the item you chuck on after peeling yourself on your sun lounger to make your way to the cocktail bar, the beach cover up is often an afterthought, but we’re here to show you why it should be a key and considered part of your summer packing list.

Rethink what you know about beach cover-ups as this season they come in all shapes and styles, from easy-wearing kaftans to crochet dresses and linen shirts. Plus, the current Y2K revival has seen the sarong and even the swim skirt make an oh-so-chic revival giving even more options to choose from.

Wondering where to start when it comes to choosing a beach cover up? Read on for our edit of the best styles to shop now.

The best sarongs

The best beach dresses