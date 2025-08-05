Suki Waterhouse Just Wore this Divisive Late-Noughties Outfit Combo—and It’s Perfect for the Current Weather

It is with great shame that I admit I abandoned this foolproof outfit formula after a man insulted what is now a Suki Waterhouse-approved combo. The outfit in question? Shorts and black tights. The insult? “You really shouldn’t mix the seasons like that,” or something to that effect. Honestly, I don’t remember the exact words—it was a decade ago—but it stuck with me and I’ve always refrained from “mixing the seasons” as a result. Until now.

After seeing paparazzi shots of Suki Waterhouse strolling around Notting Hill, orchid nonchalantly in tow, I’ve decided to abandon that unsolicited advice for good (and swear off styling tips from straight men).

It’s not just the iconic W2 postcode backdrop that gives this look its quintessentially London vibe, but there’s something undeniably true to the city about this mish-mash of garments. They shouldn’t work, and yet, they do. To hell with the seasons! This is London, a city whose denizens must navigate constantly changing weather. Sure, the song Four Seasons in One Day might officially be about Melbourne, but it really should be about London.

Suki Waterhouse, who Wikipedia tells me was born in Hammersmith, gets it. She understands the appeal—nay, the necessity—of being prepared for anything. So, let’s break this outfit down from top to freaky little toe.

The Jacket

“Corduroy and satin?!” I hear you cry. Yes, readers, another unlikely pairing that, in theory, shouldn’t work… and yet. There’s something pleasingly offbeat and undeniably cool about mixing traditional workwear fabrics with the sultriness of silky satin shorts. Try as I might, I can’t locate this exact Levi’s bomber jacket, but the options below are all worthy of a spot in both your wardrobe and mine.

The Tee

Here, Waterhouse blends this summer’s obsession with Y2K-style baby tees and the timeless appeal of vintage band shirts. Relaxed in fit and love-worn in style, it’s proof that the graphic tee has cemented its place as a fashion staple—nostalgic and endlessly wearable.

The Shorts

Running shorts—especially Adidas ones—have dominated the street style scene all summer, and thanks to this clever styling trick (read: sheer tights), their reign is set to continue well into next season.

The Tights

Herein lies the clincher—the piece that pulls this otherwise summery outfit together and quietly asks, “Why let this look fizzle out in September when you could be dashing out for coffee runs and plant shopping well into autumn?” Sheer tights, as I’ve said before, are a woefully underrated styling upgrade, allowing you to transform countless go-to summer looks into effortless autumn outfits.

The Trainers

Part ballet flat, part trainer, the ECCO BIOM® Lite sneaker is the latest addition to a long line of delightfully quirky summer shoes. As our Junior Shopping Editor recently noted, “Subversive flats are perhaps the most sought-after style purchase of late.”

Designed in collaboration with Natacha Ramsay-Levi, this pair taps into the season’s love for low-profile, streamlined sneakers. Plus, ECCO’s FLUIDFORM® technology gives a subtle nod to the barefoot trend currently sweeping fashion (see: the enduring grip of Vibram FiveFingers).