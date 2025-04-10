5 stylish holiday outfits that you can recreate using pieces you already own

Let’s be real: holidays are expensive affairs. It doesn’t matter whether you’re jetting off somewhere far-flung, heading on a European getaway, or taking a seaside staycation—when it comes to travel plans, things tend to add up quickly. And that’s before you even consider what you're going to pack in your suitcase to ensure you have all the stylish holiday outfits you need.

While splurging on a few new holiday looks may seem part and parcel of preparing to go away, allow me to make you reconsider... Because, in reality, you can create so many great, bang-on-trend outfits by simply re-working pieces you already own. Think satin skirts paired with swimwear for a twist on a beach cover-up, or the trusty polo top you’ve been wearing to the office given a holiday-ready spin courtesy of a crochet skirt and a few choice accessories.

By simply using a few clever styling hacks, you can feel—and look—like you’ve treated yourself to a whole new summer wardrobe, when really, you’ve just "shopped" from your own. Using some of our favourite tastemakers for inspiration, keep scrolling to see 5 chic holiday outfits to copy for your next getaway, that feature widely-owned wardrobe staples front and centre.

1. The polo top

@fisayolonge holiday outfits

(Image credit: @fisayolonge)

The humble polo top has been growing in popularity since autumn of last year, so there’s a high chance you’ve already got one tucked away in your wardrobe. To make it holiday-ready, take inspiration from Kai Collective CEO Fisayo Longe, and layer your sporty polo over a crochet skirt before adding beach accessories. Extra points for bold, clashing colours too.

H&M striped polo shirt
H&M
Ribbed Polo Shirt

Anna Kosturova Crochet cotton skirt
Anna Kosturova
Crochet Cotton Skirt

Bottega Veneta Eyewear Aviator-style gold-tone sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Eyewear
Aviator-Style Sunglasses

Havaianas Slim Logo Metallic
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

2. The mini slip skirt

@rachelle.rowlings Holiday outfits

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings )

When it comes to stylish beach cover-ups, there really are no rules. Here, Rachelle Rowlings gives this season's must-have mini slip skirt a fresh feel by pairing it with a bikini. It's also an ingenious way of saving packing space, as it can be worn for a daytime outing, sundowners or an evening event, too.

Agua by Agua Bendita Magdalena Orquidea faux pearl-embellished floral-print recycled underwired bikini top
Agua by Agua Bendita
Magdalena Orquidea Bikini Top

Topshop satin lace petticoat in rust with tea-stained lace
Topshop
Satin Lace Petticoat Skirt

Mango Vali Crochet Seashell Handbag
Mango
Crochet Seashell Handbag

Aeyde Nettie leather sandals
Aeyde
Nettie Leather Sandals

3. The scarf top

@erinkdeering Holiday outfits

(Image credit: @erinkdeering)

A true 90’s fashion icon, the scarf top is enjoying a renaissance right now—and it makes a great alternative to classic t-shirts and ribbed vests in all your summer holiday looks. If you don't have a scarf top already in your wardrobe, make like Erin and simply tie a classic square scarf around your neck and waist to create a triangle shape. Then follow her lead and pair with a sheer skirt, bikini bottoms and flip flops for a playful look. Alternatively, if you want a bit of extra coverage, a scarf top will look just as good with loose fit jeans or linen trousers too.

Magda Butrym Versatile scarf in khaki
Magda Butrym
Scarf

Baum and Pferdgarten Shania Skirt.
Baum und Pferdgarten
Shania Skirt

Charles & Keith Toni Knotted Crescent Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Toni Hobo Bag

Next Gold Square Toe Flip Flops
Next
Square Toe Flip Flops

4. Denim bermuda shorts

@bettinalooney Holiday outfits

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

A great pair of denim Bermuda shorts is a veritable warm-weather essential, whether you’re heading away on holiday or not. At the height of summer, however, we love Bettina's clever combination of a printed pair with a statement crop top and floral-embellished accessories—bump not essential! We'd rock this ensemble for drinks or dinner on the beach any day.

& Other Stories Off-Shoulder Bubble Top
& Other Stories
Off-Shoulder Bubble Top

Pilcro Cheetah-Print Bermuda Shorts
Pilcro
Cheetah-Print Bermuda Shorts

M&S Pearl Casted Flower Necklace
M&S
Pearl Flower Necklace

Magda Butrym Floral leather sandals
Magda Butrym
Floral Leather Sandals

5. A classic maxi dress

@georgwhite holiday outfit

(Image credit: @georgwhite)

Every modern woman's wardrobe must have a least one classic, slinky maxi dress in it. This incredibly versatile style can be dressed up or down easily depending on the occasion—and weather—but we particularly love how London-based influencer Georgia White has added a charm belt, head scarf and sandals to create a beach chic vibe. Oh, the power of accessories!

Mango Silk Dress with Draped Neckline
Mango
Silk Dress

Arket Printed Silk Scarf
Arket
Printed Silk Scarf

Free People Summer Solstice Stone Belt
Free People
Summer Solstice Stone Belt

Toteme The Knot leather thong sandals
Toteme
The Knot Sandals

