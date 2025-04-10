5 stylish holiday outfits that you can recreate using pieces you already own

Let’s be real: holidays are expensive affairs. It doesn’t matter whether you’re jetting off somewhere far-flung, heading on a European getaway, or taking a seaside staycation—when it comes to travel plans, things tend to add up quickly. And that’s before you even consider what you're going to pack in your suitcase to ensure you have all the stylish holiday outfits you need.

While splurging on a few new holiday looks may seem part and parcel of preparing to go away, allow me to make you reconsider... Because, in reality, you can create so many great, bang-on-trend outfits by simply re-working pieces you already own. Think satin skirts paired with swimwear for a twist on a beach cover-up, or the trusty polo top you’ve been wearing to the office given a holiday-ready spin courtesy of a crochet skirt and a few choice accessories.

By simply using a few clever styling hacks, you can feel—and look—like you’ve treated yourself to a whole new summer wardrobe, when really, you’ve just "shopped" from your own. Using some of our favourite tastemakers for inspiration, keep scrolling to see 5 chic holiday outfits to copy for your next getaway, that feature widely-owned wardrobe staples front and centre.

1. The polo top

The humble polo top has been growing in popularity since autumn of last year, so there’s a high chance you’ve already got one tucked away in your wardrobe. To make it holiday-ready, take inspiration from Kai Collective CEO Fisayo Longe, and layer your sporty polo over a crochet skirt before adding beach accessories. Extra points for bold, clashing colours too.

2. The mini slip skirt

When it comes to stylish beach cover-ups, there really are no rules. Here, Rachelle Rowlings gives this season's must-have mini slip skirt a fresh feel by pairing it with a bikini. It's also an ingenious way of saving packing space, as it can be worn for a daytime outing, sundowners or an evening event, too.

3. The scarf top

A true 90’s fashion icon, the scarf top is enjoying a renaissance right now—and it makes a great alternative to classic t-shirts and ribbed vests in all your summer holiday looks. If you don't have a scarf top already in your wardrobe, make like Erin and simply tie a classic square scarf around your neck and waist to create a triangle shape. Then follow her lead and pair with a sheer skirt, bikini bottoms and flip flops for a playful look. Alternatively, if you want a bit of extra coverage, a scarf top will look just as good with loose fit jeans or linen trousers too.

4. Denim bermuda shorts

A great pair of denim Bermuda shorts is a veritable warm-weather essential, whether you’re heading away on holiday or not. At the height of summer, however, we love Bettina's clever combination of a printed pair with a statement crop top and floral-embellished accessories—bump not essential! We'd rock this ensemble for drinks or dinner on the beach any day.

5. A classic maxi dress

Every modern woman's wardrobe must have a least one classic, slinky maxi dress in it. This incredibly versatile style can be dressed up or down easily depending on the occasion—and weather—but we particularly love how London-based influencer Georgia White has added a charm belt, head scarf and sandals to create a beach chic vibe. Oh, the power of accessories!