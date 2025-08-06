Meet the Luxury Brand Swapping Sailboats for Bags

The path to becoming a luxury fashion label isn’t always linear. Case in point: Guccio Gucci famously worked as a bellhop before launching his luggage label—a brand that would eventually evolve into the fashion house we know and love today. And now, a heritage British sailmaker is carving a similarly unexpected route into fashion. Introducing: Ratsey & Lapthorn, the Isle of Wight-based brand turning centuries of yacht sail craftsmanship into quietly covetable bags.

With a backstory that would pique the interest of even the most seasoned fashion historian, Ratsey & Lapthorn has been crafting sails since 1790—for the likes of John F. Kennedy’s Manitou, Lord Nelson’s HMS Victory, and even the Gucci family’s Creole. Fast-forward to now, and that same level of hand-finished detail is being channelled into a new line of timeless, utilitarian bags.

(Image credit: Ratsey & Lapthorn)

The debut collection blends functionality with a weathered, lived-in charm. Picture: oversized totes made from excess sailcloth, a bucket bag originally used to test apprentice sailmakers, and a rope-detailed ‘Rat Bag’ (yes, really) that only seasoned sailors will fully appreciate. It’s all anchored in the brand’s DNA: meticulous British craftsmanship and a reverence for tradition.

Yet while it may feel like Ratsey & Lapthorn is dipping a toe into new waters, the brand’s foray into carry-alls isn’t entirely novel. Rumour has it, back in the late 19th century, the brand made one of the earliest versions of the tote bag—albeit not for laptops or picnic snacks. These were used to haul coal and ice onto ships.

(Image credit: Ratsey & Lapthorn)

Speaking on the brand’s evolution, CEO Jim Hartley says: “For over 200 years, Ratsey & Lapthorn have been custodians of a living craft, passed down meticulously from master to apprentice. We believe in a quality and soul that comes only from the human hand, and we are resolute in our commitment to keeping these skills alive for the future. Breathing new life into our long heritage through bags is a critical part of this effort.”

True to form, each of the eight styles is available in limited quantities and individually numbered for a personal touch. They’re also fitted with NFC chips, making them entirely traceable—proof, if you needed it, that this is a brand straddling tradition and tech with quiet confidence.

So, whether you’re a sailing enthusiast, a fashion obsessive, or simply someone who values something beautifully made, Ratsey & Lapthorn is an accessories name worth knowing. And, if you're in need of a sail, you're also in good hands.

