If you’ve found yourself here, I’m assuming you’re currently in the market for a new beach cover-up to wear alongside all your favourite swimwear this season. Well, you can officially call off the search (or at least take a break from online shopping), because I’ve found the only style you need to instantly upgrade your holiday wardrobe: a sarong.

Yes, seriously. After years of feeling outdated, the humble cover-up has officially made its way back into the cool girls' summer rotations once again—and it's about to change your chic pool- and beach-side looks for the better.

A post shared by LYA MARIELLA (@lyamariella) A photo posted by on

You may have already spotted the 90s summer staple increasingly cropping up on Instagram and TikTok over the last few weeks—and while the sarong's return to the fashion mainstream came about rather unceremoniously, that's not to say it hasn't taken hold in a big way.

Just a quick scroll through my own feed revealed a whole host of stylish influencers and celebrities opting for the simple knotted cover-up, worn with swimsuits, bikinis and even tied over summer dresses, proving this is a piece that provides endless styling potential and major versatility.

And therein lies the sarong's appeal. Unlike a beach shirt or kaftan, which can be worn in one way and one way only, the sarong offers a multitude of different options which you can easily change and alter as the mood takes you. Sitting around the pool? Simply knot your sarong at your waist with your favourite swimwear for an easy summer look. Walking on the beach? Tie it longways so it falls at maxi length for a chic, statement look.

A post shared by Michele Piermatteo (@mpiermatteo) A photo posted by on

Alternatively, if you want to feel a little more polished or need a beach cover-up that offers more coverage, the sarong quite literally also has you covered. Below, influencer Yuly Avisror proves a great sarong can also double as a stylish beach dress simply by tying the corners around the neck to create a halter style. Genius, no?

A post shared by Yuly Avisror | יולי אביסרור (@yulyavisror) A photo posted by on

Add to all of the above the fact that a sarong can pack flat in your suitcase, leaving ample space for all your favourite summer dresses, sandals and other holiday essentials, and I'm sure you're beginning to understand why it's fast becoming such a popular piece.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The key is to opt for a sarong that's big enough to suit your needs. For maxi length styles, look for a square-shaped scarf that reaches from your waist to the floor when held flat, while smaller sizes are perfect for creating sarong mini skirts or even tying around your top half to create a fun scarf top. You'll also want to invest in a sarong that will work seamlessly with your existing holiday wardrobe—think prints and bright colours for maximalist dressers or monochrome styles for those who prefer a more classic look.

Feeling a little overwhelmed? Don't worry. While we may be spoilt for choice when it comes to the best sarongs this season, there's definitely a style for everyone. Keep scrolling to see for yourself with my edit of the best sarongs....