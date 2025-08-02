An unusual new nail art trend has emerged, and it's one I certainly didn't see coming—nail tattoos. No, I'm not talking about stickers, I'm talking about actually tattooing the nail plate with ink and a tattoo gun. It may sound extreme, but it's actually surprisingly delicate and pain-free according to those who have tried it.

With skincare for nails and nail health products trending, it's clear that plenty of us are forgoing our regular gel manis in favour of something less damaging. However, that doesn't mean that statement nail art has to be abandoned altogether.

Yes, you can use regular polish, but the drying time combined with frequent chipping means it isn't the most practical option for everyone. If you're after something long-lasting and entirely damage-resistant that won't sacrifice nail health, nail tattoos might be about to sway you.

What are nail tattoos?

Tattoo artist Amber, aka Plush Tattoo, has cropped up on my For You page with her innovative nail tattooing technique, the feeling of which she compares to the vibrations created by an electric nail file. Her client, @smokulani on TikTok, says that it really feels "like nothing," which is good news for the pain-adverse.

The process involves gently tattooing the nail plate to create designs of your choice, essentially etching motifs onto the nail using tattoo ink. There's zero downtime required, and nothing you need to do to your nails after the treatment. And the beauty of it is that you can simply paint over your nails with polish if you want a break from the design.

Although it's a tattoo in the traditional sense, it is still temporary due to how our nails grow. Give it two or three months and the design will have grown out enough for you to cut your lengths and be left with entirely fresh, healthy nails.

A post shared by amber(guesa) (@altars.breathe) A photo posted by on

The results are even more delicate than regular nail art, and there's the added bonus of longevity. You can also apply your favourite nail health products as usual to keep your nails growing strong whilst you have the tattoo on.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn't seem to be a trend that many people have indulged in just yet, or one that many tattoo artists offer. However, with HEMA-free nail polishes and strengthening treatments becoming so sought after, this method of enhancing the natural nail with zero damage seems like a winner.

Shop nail health products