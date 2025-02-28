Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes and Iris Law have all be spotted carrying this bag - and it’s from the high street

Usually when handbags develop wide spread it-girl appeal, they generally have a few things in common. Firstly, more often than not, they’re designer styles (like the Celine Camille); after all, getting your hands on luxury pieces come part and parcel with celeb status. Secondly, most celeb-approved bags are usually relatively simple in design ensuring they don’t steal the spotlight from the rest of their show stopping outfit. And finally, by the time 5 celebs have been spotted with it, said handbag is usually harder to get your hands on than last minute Sabrina Carpenter tickets (yep, I’m feeling the pain of this one).

So, when Bella Hadid stepped out yesterday with one of this season's most popular handbags hanging on her arm and it defied all of the above, you better believe I was excited. Run, don’t walk because the Dune Deliberate is now a bag with supermodel appeal.

(Image credit: Dune)

If this is your first sighting of the Dune Deliberate, allow me to introduce you. Featuring a woven, textured outer and a soft slouchy shape, the shoulder bag is the epitome of relaxed yet elevated design. Bella was spotted carrying the large size in chocolate brown, one of this season's trending colours, however it also comes in four other size options and so many finishes I've lost count.

Thankfully, Bella’s not only the only celeb who’s been spotted carrying a Dune Deliberate and so I can look to them for inspo on which shades we should be shopping for a celeb-inspired look.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Simon)

First up was Katie Holmes , everyone’s favourite laid-back luxe dresser, who was spotted carrying the XL brown suede iteration back in October. Proving that where she leads we all undoubtedly follow, her chic suede bag initially sold out on launch however it’s now been restocked meaning you can get your hands on it too.

And it seems the suede style is a popular option, as Katie wasn’t the only A-lister spotted with it hanging on her arm. Iris Law and Olivia Wilde also opted for the supersized suede style while out running errands, cementing it’s credentials as the style all the cool girls are carrying.

(Image credit: Dune)

If suede isn’t your style however and you’re looking for something a little more classic, don’t worry, there’s a Deliberate for that. While out and about in Paris, Simone Ashley was spotted carrying the XL in black and I have to say there’s something incredibly luxe about the more classic tone. In my opinion, this would make a stylish work bag if you want to upgrade your office attire as it's roomy enough for a laptop but still looks oh-so-chic.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dune)

While most of the celebs have gone big in their appreciation (and style choice) when it comes to the Dune Deliberate, you may remember I said there were five sizes available. If you’re looking for a stylish party bag or something a little more compact, definitely check out the small and dinky options too. I can only predict it won’t be long until the celebs are giving them their stamp of approval as well.

Shop the Dune Deliberate Bag

Dune Deliberate L in Chocolate £129 at Dune Bella Hadid's bag of choice.

Dune XL in Brown £149 at Dune Katie's favourite style has had a re-stock.

Dune XL in Black £149 at Dune Simone Ashley's Deliberate is equal parts classic and chic.

Dune Deliberate L in Taupe £129 at Dune This lighter tone will be perfect for spring.

Dune Dinky Deliberate in Blue £99 at Dune I told you the dinky sizes were great too.

Dune Deliberate in Burgundy £109 at Dune And the small size in this rich dark red hue - perfection!