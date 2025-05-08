Fashion is a fickle beast, with trend cycles that shift so rapidly from season to season and fleeting styles disappear from our view before we can fully register their presence. That’s why, when a timeless trend emerges, we savour it.

Fortunately for us, Spring/Summer 2025’s standout trends combine both functionality and style—offering enduring appeal that’s set to reign for seasons to come.

This is especially true in the accessories department, where brands like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, and Victoria Beckham have delivered styles that are not just highly covetable; but are also very practical too.

Seamlessly merging two micro trends, the XL handbag with your classic everyday handbag, this season is all about the double handbag.

Fendi Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For those of us who never travel light, this concept may not come as a surprise. However, we can confidently say it's never been chicer. The days of juggling around a stained canvas tote bag because your micro handbags doesn't fit a 16-inch laptop for the office are officially over.

Take inspiration from the runway and mix and match different colours, textures, and sizes to blend into your look.

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tapping into the whimsical accessory trend, this concept can be tailored to any style. For maximalists, choose a smaller handbag with added embellishment and pair it with a larger bag that features a different texture or complementary colour, akin to Bottega Veneta's pairings of supermarket plastic bags contrasted with a sleek black tote.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Minimalists can adopt the same formula and opt for two different-sized handbags in complementary colours and textures. For some extra styling points, mix and match handbag styles, such as an east-west handbag with an oversized shoulder bag.

A post shared by Débora Rosa (@deborabrosa) A photo posted by on

With the warm weather and its respective activities in mind, mix up the concept by pairing a raffia handbag with a micro bag or style a netted handbag with a basket bag, the options are endless.

Ready to give it a try? Below, we've gathered our favourite pairings if you're eager to double up.