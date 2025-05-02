When it comes to stand out accessories, you can always trust the style set to hone in on the season's chicest pieces and catapult them to cult status. Already this spring, our favourite influencers have sold-out Chloe’s jelly sandals , cemented Louis Vuitton’s Sneakerina as the ultimate trainer of choice and made us all join winding queues to get our hands on Labubu dolls . Now it seems, they’re turning their expert eyes to our handbags and there’s one designer bag collection in particular we now can’t wait to get our hands on - the Prada Mariner.

Launched this month, The Prada Mariner collection offers an evolution of many of the brand's signature styles. It takes classic shapes, like Prada’s iconic bucket and shoulder bags, and reinvents them with a nautical twist. That means instead of traditional shoulder straps, you’ll find braided rope cords paired with statement eyelet details and espadrille style trims while seafaring inspired stripe prints take centre stage alongside more classic colour ways too.

If you’re wondering which style in particular you should be shopping for - I’ve got news for you. When it comes to the Prada Mariner collection, there’s no one style fits all. Whether you take inspiration from Salomé Mory and Marie Gaguech and go for a soft tote bag, ideal for doubling up as your summer beach bag, or you opt for something smaller, like Jessi Regina’s monochrome bucket style, you’re sure to strike a style win.

But, it’s not just the aesthetic that makes the Mariner collection a nautical hit. For each Re-Nylon style sold, both in the Mariner collection and the mainline range, Prada donates 1% of the proceeds to their Sea Beyond initiative . This ongoing partnership works alongside the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO to help raise awareness of sustainability and ocean preservation meaning every Re-Nylon purchase offers so much more than just style.

To shop the Prada Mariner collection for yourself, simply keep scrolling, and don’t forget to check out our other favourite nautical buys to tap into the maritime trend from top to toe.

Shop the Prada Mariner collection:

Prada Prada Mariner Small Striped Fabric Bucket Bag £1620 at Prada It doesn't get more nautical than this navy and white striped style.

Prada Mariner Re-Nylon Tote Bag £1780 at Prada This tote style will make a great work bag.

Prada Mariner Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag £1980 at Prada Trust me, this is a future classic.

Prada Mariner Large Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag £1980 at Prada This slouchy shoulder bag is a personal favourite of mine.

Prada Mariner Re-Nylon Small Bucket Bag £1620 at Prada This navy and white bucket style looks incredibly chic.

Prada Mariner Small Striped Fabric Bucket Bag £1620 at Prada This red stripe style is equally as striking.

Prada Mariner Re-Nylon Small Bucket Bag £1620 at Prada For the minimalists, this classic black style is a winner.

Prada Mariner Re-Nylon Small Bucket Bag £1620 at Prada This will look great worn with colourful spring prints.