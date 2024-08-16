The Reformation sale has officially started, here’s everything you need to add to basket

As a fashion editor, I’m not ashamed to admit it, I like (read: love) to shop but, while nothing makes me happier than hitting that proceed to checkout button, my bank balance sadly does not enjoy it quite so much. That’s where smart sale shopping comes in because if I can treat myself to key pieces from my wish list with serious discounts it’s basically a saving according to girl math.

As if I needed any more enticement to shop, one of my favourite brands' Reformation kicked off their annual summer sale today and, let me tell you, the savings are not to be missed. With 30% off some of their best selling styles, including occasion wear and accessories, you can refresh your wardrobe for any last minute summer events with ease. Plus, it’s not just summer styles that are currently on sale, they’ve even snuck in some denim and knitwear too, including this season’s must have cropped cardigan , so if you’re looking ahead to AW24 trends they’ve also got you covered.

Wondering just what I’ve put in my basket? Don’t worry, I’m not one to gate keep so keep scrolling to see my editor approved picks from the Reformation sample sale below. And, if you’re wondering what else I’m buying in the summer sales, from AW24 trends to my wish lists at all my favourite online stores , I’ve shared those too. Happy sale shopping…

Shop the Reformation sale

Delia Linen Dress £159.60 (was £228) Fashion writer Sofia Piza dubbed this Reformation dress one of the best bubble dresses around right now and she wasn't wrong. Wear with minimalist sandals and a basket bag for a cute summer look.

Reformation Santana Linen Two Piece Now £208.60 (was £298) As if the saving wasn't enough, a coord is one of my favourite pieces to shop as you can mix and match it for maximum cost-per-wear. That means this floral two piece works doubly as hard.

Reformation Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt Now £131 (was £188) Maxi lengths are still big news this season and that will continue into AW24 so get on board with this floor grazing denim skirt.

Reformation Bea Skirt Now £110 (was £158) A light midi skirt will go far in your wardrobe working both with a simple tee and trainers for relaxed days and silk camis and heels for the evening.

Reformation Giusta Cropped Cashmere Cardigan Now £208.60 (was £298) Shopping cashmere during sale season is the ultimate fashion editor hack so move quick as I predict this cardigan well sell out fast.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans Now £117.60 (was £168) For a twist on classic denim, I love this stud trim pair. Wear with western boots for an on-trend cowgirl approved look.

Medium Silvana Bucket Bag Now £278.60 (£398) If you're in need of a new work bag or an elevated tote for everyday, you'd be hard pressed to find chicer than this cherry red style.

Bethany Ballet Flat Now £187.60 (was £268) Yet to jump on the ballet flat trend? Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to this embellished mesh pair.

Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal Now £208.60 (was £298) A staple summer shoe style, these will last in your wardrobe for years to come.

