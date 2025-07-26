Looking for an Occasion Dress That Won’t Break the Bank? Karen Millen’s New in Section Is Brimming With Chic Investments—With an Exclusive Discount of Up to 25% Off

Affordable has never looked so luxurious

There’s almost nothing that can make me dread the summer months, except for the pressure that comes with choosing the right occasionwear for the wealth of events that inevitably crop up. This mission becomes even trickier when you have a budget to contend with. But right now, you can save up to 25% at Karen Millen with our exclusive discount code, including on sale purchases.

As a Shopping Editor, I spend a lot of my time trawling through the new-in sections of the most popular high street brands, and I can officially confirm that Karen Millen is delivering one of the most diverse and expensive-looking collections right now. From tailored linen co-ords to summer wardrobe basics you will turn to year after year, there’s no shortage of inspiration—and that’s before you get to the premium wedding guest dresses.

Although there are pieces on site suitable for every budget, it never hurts to make an extra saving with Karen Millen discount codes. Not sure where to start browsing? Fear not, I’ve rounded up my favourite pieces that will take you anywhere. From soft neutral palettes to attention-grabbing animal prints, these are the items not to be missed, and the ones I’ll be adding to my cart to see me through the warm weather.

My top Karen Millen summer picks

Jacquard Zebra Print Slinky Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Jacquard Zebra Print Slinky Maxi Dress

I'm a sucker for any type of animal print. I'll be styling this for summer BBQs, parties, and holiday dinners with heeled sandals.

Crinkle Georgette Strappy Woven Midi Dress
Karen Millen
Crinkle Georgette Strappy Woven Midi Dress

No summer wardrobe is complete without a white midi dress, and this silhouette has a true premium feel.

Shirred Cotton Wide Leg Woven Trouser
Karen Millen
Shirred Cotton Wide Leg Woven Trouser

Few things beat a co-ord for me in the warm weather. Practical, comfortable and so versatile, this is a timeless set.

Blurred Floral Drama Woven Taffeta Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Blurred Floral Drama Woven Taffeta Maxi Dress

This is an occasion dress that I would easily believe cost triple the price, and the cutout details make it even more elevated.

Lydia Millen Linen Woven Strappy Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Lydia Millen Linen Woven Strappy Maxi Dress

Another winning maxi, this can be styled for the office with flats or dressed up for a wedding with a kitten heel.

Lydia Millen Linen Wrap Tie Waisted Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Lydia Millen Linen Wrap Tie Waisted Maxi Dress

If you're the bride to be this season, you might have just found the rehearsal dinner dress of dreams.

Tailored Denim Full Skirt Midi Dress
KarenMillen
Tailored Denim Full Skirt Midi Dress

Who says denim can't be formal? I can't get enough of this belted silhouette.

Compact Jersey Rib Racer Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Compact Jersey Rib Racer Maxi Dress

There is a gaping hole in my wardrobe in the shape of a comfortable black dress, and this one comes at an incredible price point.

Dark Floral Tulle Bandeau Tiered Midi Woven Dress
Karen Millen
Dark Floral Tulle Bandeau Tiered Midi Woven Dress

Tulle will never go out of fashion in my book, and this dress has a true designer feel.

Crinkle Pleat Border Print Maxi Dress With Rosette Detail
Karen Millen
Crinkle Pleat Border Print Maxi Dress With Rosette Detail

You're guaranteed to be the best dress in the room in this piece—just be wary of upstaging your host.

Figure Form Bandage Knit Asymmetric Strap Top
Karen Millen
Figure Form Bandage Knit Asymmetric Strap Top

Prefer to go for trousers? This beautiful top will pair perfectly with white or blue bottoms and will instantly elevate even the most simple cuts.

Digital Ophelia Organdie High Neck Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Digital Ophelia Organdie High Neck Maxi Dress

I never thought I'd find a high street dress that could be bridal, but this is one gown that has made me totally rethink.

Petite Digital Ophelia Liquid Metallic Split Woven Maxi Dress
KarenMillen
Petite Digital Ophelia Liquid Metallic Split Woven Maxi Dress

One thing I love about Karen Millen is the petite offering, which isn't always easy to find without splurging. This is by far my favourite petite find on site, and it's the perfect wedding guest investment that will never go out of style.

Tall Mono Fluid Stripe Cotton Mix Woven Maxi Halter Dress
Karen Millen
Tall Mono Fluid Stripe Cotton Mix Woven Maxi Halter Dress

Less statement than an animal print but still extremely distinctive, this versatile chevron design creates the most gorgeous hourglass shape.

