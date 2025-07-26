Looking for an Occasion Dress That Won’t Break the Bank? Karen Millen’s New in Section Is Brimming With Chic Investments—With an Exclusive Discount of Up to 25% Off
Affordable has never looked so luxurious
There’s almost nothing that can make me dread the summer months, except for the pressure that comes with choosing the right occasionwear for the wealth of events that inevitably crop up. This mission becomes even trickier when you have a budget to contend with. But right now, you can save up to 25% at Karen Millen with our exclusive discount code, including on sale purchases.
As a Shopping Editor, I spend a lot of my time trawling through the new-in sections of the most popular high street brands, and I can officially confirm that Karen Millen is delivering one of the most diverse and expensive-looking collections right now. From tailored linen co-ords to summer wardrobe basics you will turn to year after year, there’s no shortage of inspiration—and that’s before you get to the premium wedding guest dresses.
Although there are pieces on site suitable for every budget, it never hurts to make an extra saving with Karen Millen discount codes. Not sure where to start browsing? Fear not, I’ve rounded up my favourite pieces that will take you anywhere. From soft neutral palettes to attention-grabbing animal prints, these are the items not to be missed, and the ones I’ll be adding to my cart to see me through the warm weather.
My top Karen Millen summer picks
One thing I love about Karen Millen is the petite offering, which isn't always easy to find without splurging. This is by far my favourite petite find on site, and it's the perfect wedding guest investment that will never go out of style.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.