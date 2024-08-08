The Y2K renaissance is here. We saw several references trickling through the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks: we're talking: cargos, metallics, butterfly heels. We've even seen some IRL throwback moments—like Blake Lively wearing Britney Spears' iconic 2002 Versace dress. Now, several have made their way into the new season too.

The most persistent of them all: bubble hem silhouettes. From Miu Miu's famed mini bubble hem skirts to Ulla Johnson's neutral-toned bubble mini dresses, this silhouette has really been taking over this season.

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This unlikely hemline was originally popularised in the 1980s, with Princess Diana serving as a key purveyor of the trend. Famously popularising it by wearing a mid-length striped black and white bubble dress with a double-breasted ivory blazer over it.

A year after Princess Diana's infamous spotting, Yves Saint Laurent released three different corsetted black dresses featuring billowing bubble hemlines for the brand's Autumn/Winter 1988 collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's iteration of the skirt feels much more current and, as searches for bubble dresses have increased +5700% according to LTK Spotlight Trends, this wardrobe hero is a clearly great piece that will see you through the transitional weather and beyond. If this isn't indication enough, Hailey Bieber was recently spotted wearing a mini black bubble dress at an outing with husband, Justin Bieber. She paired her little black bubble dress with a sleek pair of loafers, a black leather bag, and sunglasses—we're taking our styling cues from her.

A post shared by Hailey Bieber’s street style 🥤 (@haileybisfashion) A photo posted by on

So, if you, like us, are looking at investing in this vintage-inspired trend, scroll below for our top 12 bubble dresses, regardless of your choice of length, colour, or print preference.

Shop Bubble Dresses

Draped Body Dress £69.99 at Zara This butter yellow dress is the ideal summer dress. Featuring a breezy silhouette with a classic bubble hemline, you can't go wrong.

JW Anderson Twisted Satin Minidress £272 at Mytheresa A great investment piece to dress up with stiletto heels or dress down with a pair of chunky boots.

Pufball Ruched Stretch-Cotton Midi Dress £99 at Selfridges Ranked as one of this season's most covetable pieces, this white puffball dress pairs seamlessly with strappy heels and a raffia bag.

Lola Leopard Jacquard Dress £85 at ASOS For those looking for a bold statement take on a bubble dress, this Sister Jane number is a great option that perfectly encapsulates all of the great things from this 80s renaissance piece.

The Deba Dress £145 at Peachy Den This chocolate brown Peachy Den dress (loved by influencers like Mia Regan and Amelia Dimoldenberg) is at the top of my wish list.

Sady - V-Neck Ruched Baloon Maxi Dress £554.17 at Siedrés I have mentally styled way too many outfits with this bubble maxi dress. Pair with espadrilles or flats, this dress will instantly transport you on a chic Euro summer trip.

Poplin Shirred Puffball Mini Dress £35 at ASOS If you're not yet living your bull Brat green summer, why not throw it back to last year's Barbie pink with this short bubble dress?

Delia Linen Dress £228 at Reformation A linen dress is a true summer wardrobe hero, and this Reformation number is the perfect investment piece that will see you through many seasons.

Cami Puff Ball Maxi Dress in Khaki £120 at ASOS Khaki pieces are, without a doubt, stellar wardrobe heroes. The soft shade pairs beautifully with any fellow neutrals or with brighter hues.

Bubble-Hem Shirt Dress £95 at COS For those looking for a workwear hero, this bubble shirt dress is a great office-appropriate alternative.

Liza Drop-Waist Midi £78 at Free People Coming in 7 different shades, this dress is a total ace in style and comfort.