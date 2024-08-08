I'm a dress-obsessed fashion writer—here are 12 of best bubble dresses you'll actually want to wear
A stylish and versatile addition to your wardrobe
The Y2K renaissance is here. We saw several references trickling through the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks: we're talking: cargos, metallics, butterfly heels. We've even seen some IRL throwback moments—like Blake Lively wearing Britney Spears' iconic 2002 Versace dress. Now, several have made their way into the new season too.
The most persistent of them all: bubble hem silhouettes. From Miu Miu's famed mini bubble hem skirts to Ulla Johnson's neutral-toned bubble mini dresses, this silhouette has really been taking over this season.
This unlikely hemline was originally popularised in the 1980s, with Princess Diana serving as a key purveyor of the trend. Famously popularising it by wearing a mid-length striped black and white bubble dress with a double-breasted ivory blazer over it.
A year after Princess Diana's infamous spotting, Yves Saint Laurent released three different corsetted black dresses featuring billowing bubble hemlines for the brand's Autumn/Winter 1988 collection.
Today's iteration of the skirt feels much more current and, as searches for bubble dresses have increased +5700% according to LTK Spotlight Trends, this wardrobe hero is a clearly great piece that will see you through the transitional weather and beyond. If this isn't indication enough, Hailey Bieber was recently spotted wearing a mini black bubble dress at an outing with husband, Justin Bieber. She paired her little black bubble dress with a sleek pair of loafers, a black leather bag, and sunglasses—we're taking our styling cues from her.
A post shared by Hailey Bieber’s street style 🥤 (@haileybisfashion)
A photo posted by on
So, if you, like us, are looking at investing in this vintage-inspired trend, scroll below for our top 12 bubble dresses, regardless of your choice of length, colour, or print preference.
Shop Bubble Dresses
This butter yellow dress is the ideal summer dress. Featuring a breezy silhouette with a classic bubble hemline, you can't go wrong.
A great investment piece to dress up with stiletto heels or dress down with a pair of chunky boots.
Ranked as one of this season's most covetable pieces, this white puffball dress pairs seamlessly with strappy heels and a raffia bag.
For those looking for a bold statement take on a bubble dress, this Sister Jane number is a great option that perfectly encapsulates all of the great things from this 80s renaissance piece.
This chocolate brown Peachy Den dress (loved by influencers like Mia Regan and Amelia Dimoldenberg) is at the top of my wish list.
I have mentally styled way too many outfits with this bubble maxi dress. Pair with espadrilles or flats, this dress will instantly transport you on a chic Euro summer trip.
If you're not yet living your bull Brat green summer, why not throw it back to last year's Barbie pink with this short bubble dress?
A linen dress is a true summer wardrobe hero, and this Reformation number is the perfect investment piece that will see you through many seasons.
Khaki pieces are, without a doubt, stellar wardrobe heroes. The soft shade pairs beautifully with any fellow neutrals or with brighter hues.
For those looking for a workwear hero, this bubble shirt dress is a great office-appropriate alternative.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
I’m already looking forward to AW24 and these stylish sale buys are ticking the trends off early
Shop smarter in the sale
By Jazzria Harris
-
This is the only purple shampoo that actually blends my blonde and tones brassiness—and it's only £14
It's the best of the best
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I can’t believe I slept on Free People activewear for so long - here’s why I’m obsessed (and you should be too)
Team MC UK can’t get enough of this kit.
By Valeza Bakolli