I’m already looking forward to AW24 and these stylish sale buys are ticking the trends off early
Not to wish the last few weeks of summer away but I’m already thinking about autumn winter 2024, at least when it comes to my wardrobe. As a fashion editor, the autumn winter trends first hit my radar nearly six months ago and ever since I’ve been on the lookout for ways I can work them into my wardrobe early to make transitioning into the new season that little bit easier.
One of my favourite shopping hacks I’ve picked up over the years is to browse the end of season sales—not for summer staples or holiday season must-haves—but rather for pieces that I can bring with me into the new season. Whether that’s picking up on a trend early or opting for fabrics and finishes that are more suited to the autumn winter season, investing in these pieces now can save you time when cold weather eventually rolls around. And, it’s not just time you’ll be saving yourself, after all the great thing about sale shopping is the discounts you can pick up and so, by girl math, you’re actually not spending but rather saving yourself money by shopping the new season in this ultra-smart way (at least that's what I tell myself).
In order to make this new way of sale shopping a whole heap easier for you, I thought why not round up some of the biggest trends you’re sure to be seeing in AW24 as well as an edit of the best pieces currently on sale to channel the look. Keep scrolling for your guide on how to shop the sales for the new AW24 season…
1. Leopard Print
Animal print in all forms was huge at the AW24 shows however if there's one cat that came out on top, it's got to be leopard. Spotted at Dior, Marni and Zimmermann to name a few, it was brash, bold and worn top-to-toe so don't be afraid to go big on this print.
2. Red
The red trend first took hold in AW23 and it's sticking around for the new season (great news for those who bought into it last year). If you're looking for something new, block pieces are the way to go for a chic, sleek look.
3. Tailoring
Tailoring took all shapes and forms at the AW24 shows from vintage inspired styles as Alberta Ferretti to sculptural shapes as Balmain and slouchy tailoring at Carven and Dries Van Noten. That means any styles you can pick up, from fitted blazers to oversized trousers are all going to be on trend.
4. Checks
Checks are a trend that come round every autumn winter season and AW24 is no different. If you're looking to shop for them in the summer sales, opt for darker tones and heavier checks like tartan that will seamlessly carry into the cooler months.
5. Denim
If you only invest in one item in the summer sales, make it denim. These are the pieces you'll reach for no matter the weather, year after year meaning they offer excellent cost-per-wear. AW24 is going to be all about dark blue tones so if you're looking for something trend led make it these.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
