My Holiday Wardrobe Is in Need of a Total Overhaul, and This Is the One Collection I’ll Be Shopping

From asymmetric swimwear to patterned beach cover ups, Rat & Boa's Fantasia collection has it all

composite of three models in Rat &amp; Boa fantasia collection
(Image credit: Rat & Boa)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans's avatar
By
published
in Features

To the shock of many, summer is my least favourite season to dress for. Without chunky knitwear and baggy jeans to rely on, I find myself at a loss for what to wear—particularly when I still want to look put-together. But I think I have discovered a collection that covers my every holiday dressing need: Rat & Boa's Fantasia capsule.

There are several non-negotiables that should make up a summer capsule wardrobe (my personal top choices being comfortable swimwear and a floaty dress) but sourcing pieces that are practical in warm weather and reflect your personal style can take some more intensive browsing.

Packed full of billowing kimonos, airy cover-ups, loose trousers and patterned midi dresses, the Fantasia collection has managed to encapsulate exactly what I'm looking for to pad out my severely lacking seasonal wardrobe.

With London weather to contend with, I can never really be sure what the most suitable ensemble for each day will be. That's why I love the various mix-and-match options that fill this collection, with lightweight trousers and long sleeved tops for overcast weather, and halter neck tops with midi skirts that are made for afternoons in the sun.

And I have to give a special mention to the swimwear: subverted florals, asymmetric ruching and fresh takes on animal print make for simultaneously classic and modern investments that will see me through countless summers to come.

If you're equally as lost when it comes to summer styling and on the hunt for investment pieces that you'll looking forward to wearing every day, look no further.

Shop the Fantasia collection

Rat & Boa, Julipa Kimono Leopard
Rat & Boa
Julipa Kimono Leopard

Rat & Boa, Riva Mini Dress
Rat & Boa
Riva Mini Dress

Rat & Boa, Luma Skirt Leopard
Rat & Boa
Luma Skirt Leopard

Rat & Boa, Elio Trouser
Rat & Boa
Elio Trouser

Rat & Boa, Erin Swimsuit
Rat & Boa
Erin Swimsuit

Rat & Boa, Bruna Dress
Rat & Boa
Bruna Dress

Rat & Boa, Sicily Jumpsuit Brown
Rat & Boa
Sicily Jumpsuit Brown

Rat & Boa, Sierra Top
Rat & Boa
Sierra Top

Rat & Boa, Sonni Trouser Leopard
Rat & Boa
Sonni Trouser Leopard

Rat & Boa, Vinnie Bikini Top
Rat & Boa
Vinnie Bikini Top

Rat & Boa, Astra Tunic
Rat & Boa
Astra Tunic

Rat & Boa, Vaia Scarf
Rat & Boa
Vaia Scarf

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸