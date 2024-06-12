As a fashion editor obsessed with finding the best deals, here’s everything I’m buying in the summer sales

Because girl math means if it’s on sale, it’s basically free

Kitri Aurelia Pink Garden Floral Maxi Dress
As a fashion editor, a large part of my job is browsing the new in section of all my favourite brands and retailers to stay up to date on the latest drops as they land in store and online. Yes I know, it’s a hard life, but somebody has to do it. In an ideal world however, I wouldn’t just be browsing, I’d be filling my basket as I go, but, while I am prone to the odd ‘treat yourself’ moment, sadly my bank balance isn’t quite so self-indulging. Let’s be honest, it’s expensive out there.

One trick I’ve learnt over the years however, is to build a curated wishlist as I browse so that when sale season rolls around, I can easily shop all my favourite pieces without having to spend hours scrolling. And, now that the summer sales have finally kicked off, I thought why not share these wishlists with you so you can save time searching aimlessly and instead shop the biggest discounts on the best editor approved pieces. 

From trend-led styles to timeless pieces, I’ve saved them all, as well as a few cult items that are currently on offer for a fraction of their usual cost (Yep, Tove, Christopher Esber and Alemais are all currently on sale). Plus, I’m going to be updating this list as time goes on, so don’t forget to check back to see what new items have hit the sales each month. 

A word of warning however, as I’m sure you know, sale stock is usually pretty limited, so if you see something you like, I’d recommend snapping it up quickly before the dreaded out of stock notice makes an appearance. Just don’t get in there before me or I may regret letting you in on my edits…  

Fenwick

Fenwick stock so many great brands, from Ganni to Alémais, so they should definitely be on your radar if you're looking for designer pieces at a fraction of their usual cost. Right now, I'm obsessed with their high summer offering, which you can still get hold of in time for your holidays. They also have a great selection of occasion wear currently on sale, like this Kitri dress, so if you've still got some summer weddings on the horizon, head there quick.

Ganni Black Cotton Poplin Tie String Midi Dress
Ganni Cotton Midi Dress

Alemais Dreamer Shirt
Alemais Dreamer Shirt

Alemais Dreamer Pants
Alemais Dreamer Pants

Kitri Aurelia Pink Garden Floral Chiffon Maxi Dress
Kitri Aurelia Pink Maxi Dress

Elleme Boomerang Small Woven Leather
Elleme Boomerang Bag

Whistles Marie Slip On Mule
Whistles Marie Slip On Mule

The Outnet

The Outnet already offer pieces at a heavily discounted price so you can imagine how good their sale is (some pieces are up to 80% off!). Right now it's filled with pieces that demand to be packed in your suitcase, from summer approved crochet to beach bags and light tailoring. Rather than feeling heavily trend led however, they're styles you'll reach for summer and summer, so you can still guarantee plenty of cost-per-wear while still tapping into the holiday vibes.

Cult Gaia Mercedes crocheted cotton halterneck midi dress
Cult Gaia Mercedes midi dress

Stella McCartney Belted embellished twill blazer
Stella McCartney embellished blazer

Zimmermann Fringed cashmere and merino wool-blend maxi skirt
Zimmermann cashmere and merino maxi skirt

Chloé Crocheted wool and silk-blend tank
Chloé wool and silk-blend tank

Nanushka Busket two-tone woven vegan leather shoulder bag
Nanushka Busket vegan leather bag

Proenza Schouler Pipe leather sandals
Proenza Schouler leather sandals

Boden

If you're looking for high quality pieces on the high street, you can't go wrong with Boden. Rather than opting for more trend-led pieces, I use their sale to invest in their classic cotton dresses and smart tailoring however if you're looking for something a bit more statement, this blue broderie anglaise skirt is also perfection.

Boden Ruched Bust Satin Maxi Dress
Boden Ruched Satin Maxi Dress

Boden Sleeveless Panelled Midi Dress
Boden Sleeveless Midi Dress

Boden Multi Tiered Broderie Skirt
Boden Multi Tiered Broderie Skirt

Boden Marina Embroidered Shirt
Boden Marina Embroidered Shirt

Boden Fluid Wide Leg Trousers
Boden Fluid Wide Leg Trousers

Boden Scarf Wrap Sandals
Boden Scarf Wrap Sandals

Karen Milen

When anybody asks me for recommendations for stylish occasion wear or chic workwear, I send them to Karen Millen. Alongside plenty of smart tailoring, their current sale section is filled with statement dresses and stylish minimalist pieces. They even have a few autumn winter styles heavily discounted if you want to get a jump on your winter wardrobe. 

Karen Millen The Founder Tailored Wool Blend Tie Detail Waistcoat
Karen Millen Wool Blend Waistcoat

Karen Millen Premium Drape Compact Knit High Low Dress
Karen Millen Premium Knit Dress

Karen Millen Viscose Blend Slinky Knit Contrast Midaxi Slip Dress
Karen Millen Contrast Slip Dress

Karen Millen Relaxed Tailored Belted Utility Pocket Jumpsuit
Karen Millen Relaxed Jumpsuit

Karen Millen Italian Manteco Wool Double Breasted Longline Coat
Karen Millen Manteco Wool Coat

Karen Millen Cotton Zip Collar Knit Stripe Jumper
Karen Millen Zip Collar Knit Jumper

Aspinal of London

Accessories are always my first port of call when browsing sale sections as you're more likely to find timeless designs that will work hard in your wardrobe. Aspinal of London are experts in these more classic pieces and you can make some great savings on them if you shop during sale season. They're also a great place to check out for gifting so why not treat your loved ones as well as yourself.

Aspinal Hobo Bag in Soft Taupe Pebble
Aspinal Hobo Bag in Soft Taupe

Aspinal Large Paris Bag Navy Pebble
Aspinal Large Paris Bag Navy

Aspinal Woven Leather Clutch Bag
Aspinal Leather Clutch Bag

Aspinal Large Essential Flat Pouch
Aspinal Large Essential Pouch

Aspinal Large Passport Cover in Ivory
Aspinal Passport Cover in Ivory

Aspinal London Women's Sunglasses in Ivory
Aspinal London Sunglasses in Ivory

MyTheresa

My MyTheresa wishlist is currently the most out of hand and it took me a while to edit this down into just six key pieces but I hope you'll agree, these buys are seriously good. From a Max Mara trench at 30% off to cult classic pieces from Tove and Christopher Esber, these are the pieces you need in your wardrobe right now.

Max Mara Murena alpaca, cashmere, and camel trench coat
Max Mara alpaca, cashmere trench coat

Tove Lauryn gathered cotton-blend midi dress
Tove Lauryn cotton-blend midi dress

Agolde Fusion Jean mid-rise wide-leg jeans
Agolde mid-rise wide-leg jeans

Christopher Esber Open Twist ribbed-knit top
Christopher Esber ribbed-knit top

Versace Medusa '95 metallic leather loafers
Versace Medusa '95 leather loafers

Jil Sander Cannolo Mini leather shoulder bag
Jil Sander Mini leather bag

Mango

Mango's official sale may not have started yet but savvy shoppers will have spotted their summer promotion which features a curated section of product at discounted prices. Alongside summer staples, there are quite a few party styles reduced, especially in the accessories section, which are perfect for summer nights out. 

Mango Parachute overall with braces
Mango Parachute overall

Mango Semi-transparent printed shirt
Mango Semi-transparent shirt

Mango Long denim skirt
Mango Long denim skirt

Mango Open-back pleated dress
Mango Open-back pleated dress

Mango Sandals with feather decoration
Mango Sandals with feather

Mango Rhinestone velvet bag
Mango Rhinestone velvet bag

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

