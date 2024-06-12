As a fashion editor obsessed with finding the best deals, here’s everything I’m buying in the summer sales

As a fashion editor, a large part of my job is browsing the new in section of all my favourite brands and retailers to stay up to date on the latest drops as they land in store and online. Yes I know, it’s a hard life, but somebody has to do it. In an ideal world however, I wouldn’t just be browsing, I’d be filling my basket as I go, but, while I am prone to the odd ‘treat yourself’ moment, sadly my bank balance isn’t quite so self-indulging. Let’s be honest, it’s expensive out there.

One trick I’ve learnt over the years however, is to build a curated wishlist as I browse so that when sale season rolls around, I can easily shop all my favourite pieces without having to spend hours scrolling. And, now that the summer sales have finally kicked off, I thought why not share these wishlists with you so you can save time searching aimlessly and instead shop the biggest discounts on the best editor approved pieces.

From trend-led styles to timeless pieces, I’ve saved them all, as well as a few cult items that are currently on offer for a fraction of their usual cost (Yep, Tove, Christopher Esber and Alemais are all currently on sale). Plus, I’m going to be updating this list as time goes on, so don’t forget to check back to see what new items have hit the sales each month.

A word of warning however, as I’m sure you know, sale stock is usually pretty limited, so if you see something you like, I’d recommend snapping it up quickly before the dreaded out of stock notice makes an appearance. Just don’t get in there before me or I may regret letting you in on my edits…

Fenwick

Fenwick stock so many great brands, from Ganni to Alémais, so they should definitely be on your radar if you're looking for designer pieces at a fraction of their usual cost. Right now, I'm obsessed with their high summer offering, which you can still get hold of in time for your holidays. They also have a great selection of occasion wear currently on sale, like this Kitri dress, so if you've still got some summer weddings on the horizon, head there quick.

The Outnet

The Outnet already offer pieces at a heavily discounted price so you can imagine how good their sale is (some pieces are up to 80% off!). Right now it's filled with pieces that demand to be packed in your suitcase, from summer approved crochet to beach bags and light tailoring. Rather than feeling heavily trend led however, they're styles you'll reach for summer and summer, so you can still guarantee plenty of cost-per-wear while still tapping into the holiday vibes.

Boden

If you're looking for high quality pieces on the high street, you can't go wrong with Boden. Rather than opting for more trend-led pieces, I use their sale to invest in their classic cotton dresses and smart tailoring however if you're looking for something a bit more statement, this blue broderie anglaise skirt is also perfection.

Karen Milen

When anybody asks me for recommendations for stylish occasion wear or chic workwear, I send them to Karen Millen. Alongside plenty of smart tailoring, their current sale section is filled with statement dresses and stylish minimalist pieces. They even have a few autumn winter styles heavily discounted if you want to get a jump on your winter wardrobe.

Aspinal of London

Accessories are always my first port of call when browsing sale sections as you're more likely to find timeless designs that will work hard in your wardrobe. Aspinal of London are experts in these more classic pieces and you can make some great savings on them if you shop during sale season. They're also a great place to check out for gifting so why not treat your loved ones as well as yourself.

MyTheresa

My MyTheresa wishlist is currently the most out of hand and it took me a while to edit this down into just six key pieces but I hope you'll agree, these buys are seriously good. From a Max Mara trench at 30% off to cult classic pieces from Tove and Christopher Esber, these are the pieces you need in your wardrobe right now.

Mango

Mango's official sale may not have started yet but savvy shoppers will have spotted their summer promotion which features a curated section of product at discounted prices. Alongside summer staples, there are quite a few party styles reduced, especially in the accessories section, which are perfect for summer nights out.