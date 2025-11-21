Hate high-maintenance hair? Try the undone 'long bob' for your New Year refresh

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: 2025 really is the year of the bob. So far, we've seen everything from the 'box bob' to the 'lived-in bob', but I predict that the breakout cut for 2026 will be the 'long bob'.

It's the perfect middle ground between the styles and suits practically everyone. Plus, it's not as high-maintenance as other super short cuts, and works beautifully on a diverse range of textures from wavy to kinky and coily. And, it's a hit amongst celebrities. Selena Gomez sported a shoulder-grazing bob on her wedding day, and Eva Longoria and Kaia Gerber have also been spotted with the style. So, without further ado, everything you need to know about the long bob...

What defines a long bob?

Hair stylist, Tom Smith, explains that the long bob sits no longer than collar-bone length. It tends to have more hair retained in the length, and is less layered or graduated up from the bottom.

But within the "long bob" category are many different styles. The classic "lob" is all one length, which is typically cut slightly longer towards the front to keep it looking like a bob, rather than mid-length hair.

Layered bobs also fall within their category. These tend to have more texture and movement, and look great on naturally wavy or curly hair. Other long bobs include those that have fringes or face-framing layers.

Who does a long bob suit?

All hair types suit a long bob, but Smith advises styling according to your specific hair type.

When it comes to fine or thin hair, a long bob requires a meticulous blow-dry and the right lightweight volumising products to retain the characteristic shape. Smith recommends K18's Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray for this.

Thick or coarse hair is ideal for long bobs—Smith just advises asking your hairstylist if you need to have any weight taken out of the hair, so it's easier to style. For this, Olaplex No.5 Leave In Moisturize and Mend Leave In Conditioner works beautifully.

You can easily blow-dry wavy hair to get a nice, bouncy long bob effect. Smith recommends using Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Frizz Control Styling Hair Cream, here.

Curly hair can look great left in its natural state, but it can also be smoothed out with a round, mixed-bristle brush or the smoothing attachment on your Dyson Airwrap ID. Again, Olaplex's No.6 can help smooth any flyaways.

Kinky or curly afro textures can be left natural or stretched out. For this, the hairstylist loves the stretching cone that comes with the Dyson Supersonic r, before applying K18's HeatBounce Conditioning Heat Protectant and using a straightener. A silk press can also set tighter textures in place for a look that lasts for days on end.

How to style long bobs

Now, for the technicalities. Long bobs are very versatile, so they work well with all partings and with fringes. "While all partings work, a deep side part tends to look most elegant," explains Smith. "The middle looks most youthful and carefree, and soft side partings balance the thickness of the hair while keeping a refined, polished look."

You can also do updos with a long bob, but the stylist says to secure the hair at the nape of the neck first, and then pin the remaining hair in stages to secure the shape, before finishing with hairspray.