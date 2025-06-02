While here at Marie Claire UK, you’ll regularly hear us talking about wardrobe switchovers and seasonal fashion, we’re also big fans of pieces that stand the test of time in our wardrobes. Pieces that feel both trend-led yet timeless in equal measure and that, with a few clever styling hacks, we can work and re-work no matter the weather.

And, it seems that this is an idea that actress Dakota Johnson also shares, as she was spotted out in New York this weekend wearing what was one of autumn's must-have pieces—the suede jacket .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving there’s no need to pack away your autumn staples just because the weather is starting to warm up (especially given England's ever-changing climate), her pared-back look gives a lesson in timeless transitional style.

Alongside her tan suede blazer, that comes from Khaite’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, she opted for a classic black bodysuit from Commando, straight-leg light blue jeans, oval Gucci sunglasses, layered necklaces, and Khaite’s Colt wedge mules.

The final look was simple in its execution yet distinctly elevated in overall vibe, and perfect for the everyday during this tricky between-seasons period—be it in New York, London, or anywhere else that still hasn't quite transitioned into full-blown summer.

Recreate Dakota Johnson’s Look

While Dakota’s look is impeccably put together, there’s no denying it’s her suede blazer that’s the star of the show. A more polished take on the oversized suede jackets that were trending towards the end of last year, the actress' tailored style features sharp lapels and statement buttons as well as subtly angled shoulder pads which give the jacket shape and definition.

What, in my opinion, makes this piece perfect for wearing into spring and summer, however, is its bright tan tone. Rather than feeling heavy, Dakota’s suede blazer has a lightness that pairs perfectly with her spring-ready blue denim. Picture it re-worked with boho dresses on hot days and linen tailored trousers for the office, as well as Dakota’s classic bodysuit and jeans combo, and you’ll begin to understand why this piece has year-round appeal.

Sadly, I haven’t been able to track down any remaining stock of Dakota’s suede blazer—clear proof that it’s a true must-have piece. For those who do want to recreate her look however, there are some seriously good alternatives which still channel the polished look of Khaite’s Saraphina blazer. So, why not treat yourself to one and prove, like Dakota, just how versatile a great suede jacket can be?