Sorry, Miranda Priestly - this year, florals for spring are actually groundbreaking

We know it, you know it, Miranda Priestly knows it - florals for spring aren't particularly groundbreaking. However, despite fashion's greatest muse having had many iterations throughout the decades, this season is different, and we have the likes of Alexander McQueen, Richard Quinn, Akris, Kenzo, Marni, and many more to thank for the reimagining of florals for Spring/Summer 2024 - in the most, dare I say, groundbreaking way.

From Y2K-style rosette appliques at Balmain to literal flowers sown on to dresses at Simone Rocha, the drama is in the details. Floral fashion has been synonymous with youthful prints and boho looks for years. However, this season's get ready to incorporate a chicer and more elevated version of florals into your wardrobe - that, dare I say it, would surpass any judgment from Ms. Priestly herself.

A post shared by Rita Montezuma (@ritamontezuma) A photo posted by on

For those looking for more wearable ways to interpret the trend, look no further than the catwalk and high street alike for all of the inspiration and must-have pieces to elevate your spring wardrobe. Think choker necklaces with thick roses, à la Suki Waterhouse wearing Philosophy, or Kelly Rutherford's recent white top and skirt co-ord with frilly flower details on the seams from Italian brand, Lavi.

L: Suki Waterhouse (Getty) R: @greceghanem (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you want to get inspired by this season's freshest trend, keep scrolling as we have put together the best elevated floral picks for you to shop and wear this season and beyond.

Shop our top floral fashion picks

Mango Floral dress with slit £89.99 at Mango

Sleeper Poppies silk kitten heels £355 at Sleeper

Magda Butrym Brigitte trapeze bag in cream leather and silver £1,715 at Magda Butrym

Sleeper The Genus satin dress £444 at Sleeper

Magda Butrym Mesh ballet flats in black embroidery £775 at Ssense

Anthropologie Gathered Polka Dot Mini Dress £198 at Anthropologie

Rove Shona Joy strapless dress £475 at Rove