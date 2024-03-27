Sorry, Miranda Priestly - this year, florals for spring are actually groundbreaking

We know it, you know it, Miranda Priestly knows it - florals for spring aren't particularly groundbreaking. However, despite fashion's greatest muse having had many iterations throughout the decades, this season is different, and we have the likes of Alexander McQueen, Richard Quinn, Akris, Kenzo, Marni, and many more to thank for the reimagining of florals for Spring/Summer 2024 - in the most, dare I say, groundbreaking way. 

From Y2K-style rosette appliques at Balmain to literal flowers sown on to dresses at Simone Rocha, the drama is in the details. Floral fashion has been synonymous with youthful prints and boho looks for  years. However, this season's get ready to incorporate a chicer and more elevated version of florals into your wardrobe - that, dare I say it, would surpass any judgment from Ms. Priestly herself.

For those looking for more wearable ways to interpret the trend, look no further than the catwalk and high street alike for all of the inspiration and must-have pieces to elevate your spring wardrobe. Think choker necklaces with thick roses, à la Suki Waterhouse wearing Philosophy, or Kelly Rutherford's recent white top and skirt co-ord with frilly flower details on the seams from Italian brand, Lavi.

So, if you want to get inspired by this season's freshest trend, keep scrolling as we have put together the best elevated floral picks for you to shop and wear this season and beyond. 

Shop our top floral fashion picks

Mango Floral dress with slit

Sleeper Poppies silk kitten heels

Anthropologie Rosette wrap necklace

Magda Butrym Brigitte trapeze bag in cream leather and silver

Sézane Chuck trousers

Zara printed draped dress

Rixo Kasey Raffia sandal

Mango maxi flower earrings

Sleeper The Genus satin dress

Magda Butrym Mesh ballet flats in black embroidery

Anthropologie Gathered Polka Dot Mini Dress

Anthropologie flower hair bubbles

Sézane Millie Earrings

Rove Shona Joy strapless dress

La Manso Bodas de Plata ring

Anthropologie Hansel sock

Magda Butrym floral-print bikini top

Magda Butrym floral-print bikini briefs

Rose Top


