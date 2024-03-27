Sorry, Miranda Priestly - this year, florals for spring are actually groundbreaking
That's all
We know it, you know it, Miranda Priestly knows it - florals for spring aren't particularly groundbreaking. However, despite fashion's greatest muse having had many iterations throughout the decades, this season is different, and we have the likes of Alexander McQueen, Richard Quinn, Akris, Kenzo, Marni, and many more to thank for the reimagining of florals for Spring/Summer 2024 - in the most, dare I say, groundbreaking way.
From Y2K-style rosette appliques at Balmain to literal flowers sown on to dresses at Simone Rocha, the drama is in the details. Floral fashion has been synonymous with youthful prints and boho looks for years. However, this season's get ready to incorporate a chicer and more elevated version of florals into your wardrobe - that, dare I say it, would surpass any judgment from Ms. Priestly herself.
A post shared by Rita Montezuma (@ritamontezuma)
A photo posted by on
For those looking for more wearable ways to interpret the trend, look no further than the catwalk and high street alike for all of the inspiration and must-have pieces to elevate your spring wardrobe. Think choker necklaces with thick roses, à la Suki Waterhouse wearing Philosophy, or Kelly Rutherford's recent white top and skirt co-ord with frilly flower details on the seams from Italian brand, Lavi.
So, if you want to get inspired by this season's freshest trend, keep scrolling as we have put together the best elevated floral picks for you to shop and wear this season and beyond.
Shop our top floral fashion picks
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
