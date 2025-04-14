All the coolest brides are wearing drop-waist wedding dresses this year

Every few years, a new wedding dress style comes along that totally changes the game. Where once upon a time, it was all about pouffy tulle and princess gowns, in 1995 Vivienne Westwood introduced a sexier silhouette with her corseted Cocotte design, that became an instant classic and is still a go-to today. Then, along came Vera Wang, with her sleek, strapless and slinky slip styles, that spoke to a whole generation of Nineties and Noughties brides. Not forgetting, of course, the lace-sleeve dress craze that followed Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, for which she wore a now-legendary Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown.

So, if history has taught us anything, it's that we're probably overdue a hint of freshness in the bridal design department right about now—and that's precisely where the drop-waist dress comes in.

Taking cues from the Twenties' flapper silhouette, but updated for the modern day with a more fitted form and minimalist aesthetic, drop-waist wedding dresses have fast become the trending bridal style du jour. The fashion set were early adopters of the style, likely inspired by the finale dress from Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2021 'L'Amour' collection, and the obsession has only grown bigger ever since.

Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

London-based bridal brand and insider-favourite, The Own Studio was one of the first to bet big on the silhouette—and is largely to thank for the drop-waist dress' current must-have status.

"We developed our first drop-waist design back in 2022, so we have long been obsessed with this silhouette—archive Balenciaga was one of our earliest references," explain The Own Studio founders, Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams. "We love the way it elongates the body and makes a gown feel super cool and directional, so much more so than a traditional high waisted piece."

A post shared by Gemma Sort Chilvers / Gemma Rogers (@gemma.sortchilvers) A photo posted by on

Since then, tastemakers including India Cardona, Gemma Sort Chilvers and Tia de Haan have chosen to wear the brand's signature drop-waist silk or satin gowns for their own big days. But it's not just the cool-girl stamp of approval that appeals.

"The drop-waist design is fresh, directional and edgy, and yet thanks to its heritage in classic fashion houses, it's timeless and classic too," Kaye and Williams continue. "It's all of those elements at the same time, and that's the balance all brides are looking to achieve. It’s also incredibly flattering on every body."

A post shared by • the india edit • by india cardona (@theindiaedit) A photo posted by on

It's perhaps unsurprising then, that several other designers have also hopped on the trend this season. The celebrity-loved, Ibiza-based brand De La Vali, has just released its second-ever bridal collection, featuring a number of takes on the drop-waist dress, ranging from a high-neck mini to a ruffled lace skirt overlay.

There's also up-and-coming bridal designer Cassandra Graham, whose recently launched brand has been a hit at The Fall Bride's cult Dalston boutique, thanks to its clean-cut, Nineties-inspired, drop-waist dresses. Minimalist chic at its very best—and catnip for the modern-day bride.

And, of course, more affordable brands like Rotate, Self-Portrait and Staud have dropped their own takes on the trend, too.

A post shared by CASSANDRA GRAHAM (@cassandragrahambridal) A photo posted by on

As for how to style a drop-waist wedding dress? The Own Studio's founders advise keeping your look as simple as possible.

"Less is more, don't over-style, and keep your hair pared back," suggest Kaye and Williams. "A chic, clean bun always looks the best with a drop-waist gown as often anything softer can feel quite traditional. A closed-toe pump is also a must—Jimmy Choo do the best—and don't be afraid of a shorter hemline. With a structured drop-waist style, adding a silk chiffon scarf can be very elevating, and also adds a lovely softness and sense of romance."

So, without further ado, we've rounded up 15 of the most beautiful drop-waist wedding dresses to shop for your big day—be it for the ceremony itself, the reception, the after-party, or all three. Whichever you choose, cool-girl vibes are guaranteed.

Shop the best drop-waist wedding dresses