These 5 Winter coat trends are already going viral

Well worth the investment

chloe aw24 runway model wearing black leather cape and white mini dress with white cape
(Image credit: Getty Images)
This might seem controversial, but here at Marie Claire, we love the end of summer, because it means a fresh season full of new trends and cosy layers.

For Autumn/Winter 2024, you can expect plenty of wardrobe heroes, from sheer tops to boho dresses, but the wardrobe item we are most excited about is the humble coat. Or not so humble as it turns out, since AW24 is pulling it in whole new directions - literally.

I've done all the hard work for you and pulled out the 5 coat trends that are really worth the investment this season. And if you need any extra wardrobe guidance for the new season, do check out our 5 denim trends and 5 boot styles.

1. Capes

influencer ellie delphine wearing a burgundy cape coat and trousers

(Image credit: Instagram.com/@slipintostyle)

I know what you're thinking: capes can be a bit costume-y, in a Three Musketeers kind of way. But as I saw on the AW24 catwalks, they are anything but lame this season. They were re-imagined by a plethora of designers this season, including Bottega Veneta, Celine, Bora Aksu, Chloe and Batsheva. Layered over a boho dress, baggy jeans and a jumper or a masculine suit, they'll elevate your entire wardrobe.

navy cape coat with black leather pockets
COS, Double-Faced Wool Scarf Cape

reversible black and checked wool coat cape
Burberry, Reversible Check Cape

black cape coat
& Other Stories, Asymmetric Wool Cape

2. Shaggy coats

Lisa Marinelli wearing jeans and a shaggy coat

(Image credit: Instagram.com/@lisaingmarinelli)

The keyword here is texture: think coats that will make everyone want to touch you. This is the coat trend for those of you who like to have a bit of fun with their wardrobe. During fashion month, I saw a peach shearling coat at Michael Kors, a faux fur maxi coat with exaggerated collar at Acne Studios, a chic cream teddy coat at Stella McCartney and the most joy-inducing pink feathered coat at Erdem, complete with matching mules.

For a more wearable take on the trend, opt for a camel or brown teddy coat.

long brown shaggy faux fur coat
Free People, Annice Faux Fur Coat

dark green shaggy jacket
Jakke, Antonia Green Shaggy Coat

short cream mongolian shaggy jacket
Mint Velvet, Silver Mongolian Jacket

3. Maxi coats

Neelam Ahooja wearing a long black maxi coat

(Image credit: Instagram.com/@neelam.ahooja)

Coats are taking on a pavement-skimming length this season, and there is something so inherently chic about this cut. On the catwalk, designers such as David Koma, Gucci and Gauchere played with proportions, teaming uber-long coats with short pants. For everyday though, you might want to team yours with a long knitted dress or tailored trousers and a chunky jumper.

Don't make the mistake of thinking this is a trend that only suits tall women, at 5ft4, I always wear maxi coats and never feel swamped.

New Look long cream duster coat
New Look, Tailored Longline Coat

John Lewis long belted burgundy coat
John Lewis, Wrap Double Front Coat

H&M long grey belted coat
H&M, Handmade Wool-Blend Coat

4. Scarf coats

Influencer and athlete Marilyn wearing a grey scarf coat and jeans

(Image credit: Instagram.com/@nlmarilyn)

Scarf coats aren't exactly a new trend, but since I'm still seeing a lot of them on and off the catwalk, I'm including them in this round-up. If you haven't jumped on the trend yet, this is the time to do it. Toteme's scarf coat is the one that started it all, and it's been brought back for yet another season in several hues. There are plenty of great alternatives on the high street too.

joseph camel long coat with scarf
Joseph, Caped Wrap Wool Coat

toteme dark grey scarf coat with cream stitching
Toteme, Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket

The White Company cream short coat with removable scarf
The White Company, Short Scarf Coat

5. Leather jackets

influencer grece ghanem wearing a red hoodie, jeans and a black leather coat

(Image credit: Instagram.com/@greceghanem)

Whether you're opting for a short 90s style blazer or a longline leather trench coat, a leather jacket will never, ever go out of style. It's a more expensive purchase, yes, but one you will not regret making. At Fashion Month, I saw oversized moto jackets at JW Anderson and Supriya Lele, a sleek funnel neck number at Burberry and long belted trenches at AlexanderMcQueen.

Jigsaw knee length olive leather coat
Jigsaw, Leather Knee Coat

Arket long black belted leather coat
Arket, Belted Leather Coat

Reiss burgundy leather bomber jacket
Reiss, Leather Bomber Jacket

