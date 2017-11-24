M&S Black Friday sale items to buy right this second

From coats to must-have boots

You might not think of M&S when you think beauty, but it has a great selection of both own brand and other branded beauty. This REN set is great for Christmas presents.

Why buy one bottle when you can buy six for 20% off at Marks and Spencer? These bottles are going for just £48 (down from £60) so they’ll work out to roughly £8 a pop.

Forget the Christmas jumper, we’re all about the Christmas beanie. M&S are doing a 3 for 2 offer on a number of their winter accessories just in time for the snowy season – don’t worry, not all of it’s Christmas pud related.

If you’re expecting a huge package of Black Friday clothing to arrive at your doorstep, you’re going to need extra storage. The entire Hastings Natural furniture line is now 30% off and we’ve got our eye on this triple wardrobe, which is now £349.30 down from £499.

We’re of the mindset that you should live every day like it’s Friday and this set from Marks & Spencer will get you there. Packed with lip balms, bath salts, bubble bath and hand creams, it’ll keep you glowy and pampered. With Christmassy scents like Mulled Wine and Fizz & Bubbles, you’ll get all eight products for just £15.

It’s time to throw out those threadbare pants. Marks and Spencer now have a 3 for 2 deal on knickers of all designs – from briefs to sexy lingerie – and we’re stocking up. Note: the offer doesn’t apply to underwear that’s already on sale.

If you’re looking for ideal secret Santa gifts, this 3 for 2 deal over at Marks & Spencer could be it. Selling everything from gin and tonic lip balm through to unicorn-themed beauty products, there’s sure to be something in there that’ll put a smile on your face.

When is Black Friday 2017?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here in the UK, Black Friday 2017 will fall on 24th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2017 is fast approaching, and as ever, we predict it to be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK. And with just 3 days to navigate those jaw-dropping Black Friday discounts – including the best black Friday trainer deals, Black Friday designer deals and best black Friday dresses to the best black Friday watches, and best black Friday engagement ring sales – we thought you might need a little help to scour the best M&S deals.

And FYI, why it’s called Black Friday varies a bit, some believe it dates back to the 60s, when the shopping phenomenon began, where so many people turned up to shop that it caused gridlock.

Is M&S having a Black Friday sale?

While a lot of retailers play it big with discounts of up to 50% off on Black Friday, M&S doesn’t actively play part. However, it generally offer up to 20 to 30% off selected items in store and online, which includes clothing, homeware and food.

M&S Black Friday clothing sale

The autumn/winter 2017 coat game is strong, so chances are you’ll find a fabulous coat in the M&S Black Friday clothing sale. If you’re after a casual vibe, try a puffa jacket in blue or pink, or a zipper biker jacket. For a dressier approach, there are some pretty beige trench coats and duster coats to buy too.

As for dresses, try a printed midi number that can be worn from office-to-party. The star print dress was a fashion week favourite amongst street stylers.

If you’re looking for more fashion inspiration, our sister site InStyle UK has put together a pretty comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday clothing deals. Bring it on…

M&S Black Friday underwear deals

Obviously, there’s the underwear too, which is always a winner (have you heard about the new strapless bra for bigger busts?), whether you’re after basic cotton knickers or trendier colourful pieces – Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collection is worth the detour.

But that’s not all, there are plenty of amazing accessories too, from pretty bow kitten heels to leather handbags. Shop the best M&S Black Friday clothing sale deals below.

M&S Black Friday beauty deals

The M&S beauty hall is brilliant, because not only does it offer the chic supermarket’s own brand Autograph, but it also serves up lots of other beauty brands like Nuxe, Ren and L’Occitane. Last year, M&S slashed the cost of lots of beauty sets for Black Friday, including an Autograph Limited gift set for £30 instead of £60. M&S isn’t the only one having a ball this shopping holiday though, if you’re open to other brands then give our Black Friday makeup deals, Black Friday beauty deals and best MAC makeup deals a look (at your wallet’s peril).

Shop our pick of the best M&S Black Friday beauty sale buys below.

M&S Black Friday food and drinks sale

Let’s face it, no one does party food like M&S. From the genius canapes (you HAVE to try the lobster mac ‘n’ cheese) to the amazing desserts, there’s everything you need to host the perfect dinner party. Of course, we don’t expect you to do your Christmas cocktails and food shop a month ahead, however if you can freeze any of it (check the packet), then there’s no harm in at least starting.

Keep an eye out for deals on booze too, especially champagne. Last year for example, a case of six bottles of Louis Chaurey Champagne was just £96 normally, when it’s normally double that price. Bottoms up.

Shop the best M&S food and drink deals below.

M&S Black Friday homeware sale

It’s difficult not to buy something in the homeware section when you’re visiting M&S, and it’s going to be even more difficult when the sale starts. Expect discounts on decorative items like vases and candles, and linen like towels and bed sheets. Shop our edit of the best M&S sale buys below.

Is it better to shop the M&S Black Friday sale in store or online?

The up to 50% off sale will also be in store too, but it’s worth noting that M&S is offering free delivery when you spend over £50, which is easily done, so if the crowds get a bit much, know you can shop from your sofa too.