As a beauty editor, I usually think Black Friday is a bit of a con—but these perfume deals just make sense
With up to 60% off, even I can't say no
I'll be honest, as much as I appreciate a great bargain, I'm not a big lover of Black Friday. As a beauty editor, I'm very aware of over consumption and waste, and sale culture just intensifies that awareness. When it comes to Black Friday perfume deals, however, I do feel a little differently.
You see, the best perfumes out there are expensive. Trust me, I spend most of my days testing out the best perfumes—from skin scents to floral perfumes—and I can tell you one thing for sure: the very best perfumes in existence tend to have hefty price tags.
And while my love for all things fragrance is no doubt down to the luxury of it all, even I can't deny the appeal of the Black Friday perfume deals to be had. In fact, I often recommend that anyone holds off buying the one luxury perfume they've had their eye on all year until the last week of November—because more often than not you're going to make a notable saving.
Editor's choice
Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum,
was £106 now £84.80 | Lookfantastic
This is easily my most worn perfume of 2023, and it has won me countless compliments. It's the rose perfume for people who don't like rose perfumes.
Personally, I recommend utilising Black Friday perfume deals cleverly. Instead of stocking up on loads of perfumes you simply like the look of, instead start thinking about the perfumes you've really longed for this year. It could be the bottle of niche perfume that just proved too expensive or the rich-smelling perfume you have had your eye on for months but never got around to buying.
Right now, retailers are already slashing their prices on some of the bestselling and luxurious fragrances. Both John Lewis and Harvey Nichols (both of which stock some of the most luxurious fragrances out there, including Chanel and Maison Francis Kurkdjian) are offering notable discounts on some of the most expensive perfumes around.
Black Friday Perfume Deals Quick Shopping Links
- Lookfantastic: Up to 70% off selected lines
- Sephora: Up to 50% off selected lines
- John Lewis: Up to 20% off selected lines
- Harvey Nichols: 15% off selected lines at checkout
- The Perfume Shop: Up to 50% off selected lines
Best Black Friday Perfume Deals
If you're feeling overwhelmed, here are the Black Friday perfume deals that I think are too good to pass on.
Frederic Malle Portrait Of A Lady,
was £200 now £160 | John Lewis
This cult perfume costs an arm and a leg but is a total compliment magnet, so I guess £40 off is not to be sniffed at.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540,
was £235 now £199.75 | John Lewis
This sweet, warming, icon of a perfume has changed the fragrance game for good—and there's a wonderful Black Friday deal to be had.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist,
was £22 now £16.50 | Lookfantastic
Although I say Black Friday is the time to invest in luxury fragrances, it's worth noting that this gourmand, TikTok-famous perfume mist smells just as expensive as some other fragrances on this list (and is also on offer).
Byredo Blanche,
was £200 now £170 | Harvey Nichols
One of my favourite perfumes ever, Blanche is like wrapping up in a warm cashmere blanket—it's pure comfort in a bottle.
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess L'Eau de Lumiere,
was £64 now £48 | Lookfantastic
This was, without question, one of my most worn perfumes throughout 2023's warmer months, and I'm absolutely investing in a new bottle for next year.
Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk,
was £115 now £93.69 | Sephora
Maison Margiela's Replica scents are some of the best around, and Beach Walk is a fresh, sense-awakening perfume I'd like to be surrounded by at all times.
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01,
was £95 now £71.25 | Cult Beauty
When I asked Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, what her favourite perfume of all time is, she replied with Molecule 01. It's a totally unique fragrance that I'm convinced is impossible to dislike.
Giorgio Armani Si Passione,
was £92 now £64.40 | Lookfantastic
Armani's Si is, hands down, one of the most beautifully wearable (and expensive-smelling) perfumes out there, but it's this iteration that wins my heart. Si Passione is soft, floral, sweet and wonderfully comforting all at once.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre,
was £92 now £73.60 | Sephora
Libre is the perfume I find myself recommending most for those looking for an inoffensive evening scent—it's basically liquid gold.
Prada Infusion d'Iris,
was £65 now £52 | Sephora
While iris isn't a note that everyone loves (although I'm probably its biggest fan), if you like fresh, floral perfumes—you can't go wrong here.
Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice,
was £62 now £35.99 | The Perfume Shop
When it comes to more affordable perfumes that smell totally unique, L'Imperatrice always comes out on top for me.
Dior Miss Dior,
was £68 now £61.20 | Sephora
Whenever I compliment somebody on their perfume, there's a high chance they're wearing this floral bouquet from Dior. It's a palatable scent that feels exceptionally special.
Shannon Lawlor is the Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With nearly a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof make-up products and does-it-all skincare.
