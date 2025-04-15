Mytheresa is having a secret sale right now and these are the 11 cult items I'm eyeing

Including the designer bag that was everywhere at Milan Fashion Week

mytheresa secret sale
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

Forget the traditional discount events that take place throughout the year, like the Black Friday, Boxing Day and January sales. Great as they can be, trawling through hundreds of pages of past-season stock is hardly conducive to sensible, thought-through shopping—not to mention the fact that you're racing thousands of others to get to the checkout in time, before all the good stuff sells out.

Instead, in-the-know fashion fans tend to keep their ears to the ground—and save their hard-earned money—for the "secret" sales held by various brands and retailers during quieter times of the year. We're not talking about invite-only sample sales and other hyper-exclusive events, either: these sales take place online, can be accessed by anyone with the correct link, and are only secret insofar as they're not widely advertised. And the best part? They're filled with current-season designer gems and cult items at a fraction of the normal price.

Even better, luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa is hosting one of these under-the-radar sales right now—and because here at Marie Claire we're not fans of gatekeeping, we've decided to share all the details.

amalie gassmann carries a ferragamo hug bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mytheresa is currently running a "Daily Candy" promotion, in which designer must-haves are discounted by up to 30%, and new products are being added regularly, up until the event ends on April 27th. And because even with the secret sales, time is very much of the essence, we've done the scrolling and pulled out the cut-price treasures that you won't want to miss.

The Ferragamo Hug bag that everyone was carrying at Milan Fashion Week? It's hundreds of pounds cheaper than usual, in two chic colourways. And that Hunza G swimwear and Missoni cover-ups you've been eyeing for your summer getaway? They're on rare discount, too. Classic wardrobe staples like leather loafers, timeless sandals and sleek belts are also included, alongside some excellent wedding guest dresses and spring jackets.

You can see the full selection of items in Mytheresa's current secret sale here—or, keep scrolling to see the 11 cult pieces Marie Claire's Fashion Editor recommends investing in. Happy shopping!

The best MyTheresa sale buys

Hug Medium Leather Tote Bag
Ferragamo
Hug Medium Leather Tote Bag

Yes, it's a hefty investment, but Ferragamo's Hug bag is more than just the latest trend—it's a modern classic that will see you through many years to come. Plus, all the cool girls in Milan have one, so...

Lamé Midi Dress
Missoni
Lamé Midi Dress

Missoni's cult cover-ups are rarely discounted, so this is the time to pounce.

Leather Loafers
Jil Sander
Leather Loafers

A pair of black leather loafers is a forever wardrobe staple, so you won't regret snapping these up while they're on sale.

Pamela Swimsuit
Hunza G
Pamela Swimsuit

Always wanted a colourful crinkle swimsuit from celebrity-favourite Hunza G? This is your chance.

Cersei Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Simkhai
Cersei Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

With its off-the-shoulder neckline, drop-waist detail and A-line skirt, this black-and-white dress is incredibly chic and perfect for the spring/summer season.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Le Monde Béryl
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Mesh flats are still a strong style move this year, and this bright red, Mary Jane-style pair is a great way to tick off multiple trends in one.

Leather Belt
Nili Lotan
Leather Belt

A classic black belt is nothing short of a wardrobe essential. This one is made in Italy from luxurious leather, so you know it will last forever.

Teddy Oversized Quilted Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Teddy Oversized Quilted Jacket

Summer might be on the horizon, but while we're still stuck in that tricky between-seasons period, a warm jacket is a sound investment.

Turner Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Turner Leather Thong Sandals

A.Emery's leather sandals are a fashion insider must-have. You'll wear these constantly once the weather (finally) allows.

Rio Floral Ruffled Gown
Rixo
Rio Floral Ruffled Gown

Get a head-start—and decent discount—on your wedding guest wardrobe with this fabulous Rixo number.

Hug Large Leather Tote Bag
Ferragamo
Hug Large Leather Tote Bag

Yes, it's another Ferragamo Hug bag, but this time in a timeless neutral hue, and big enough to fit a laptop, too. New work bag, anyone?

Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸