Our fashion editors share the designer items that are *actually* worth buying in the Black Friday sales

The Black Friday designer sales have all kicked off, and it's SO easy to get carried away when everyone is telling you to buy, buy, buy or regret it later. At Marie Claire, we're fierce advocates for buying better to achieve a more sustainable lifestyle.

This doesn't necessarily mean not buying anything, but considering your purchases thoroughly. I always ask myself, “Does this go with at least three things I own?”, “Will I love it beyond this season?”, “Does it fit my day-to-day life?”.

If I answer yes to those then it's a good sign that purchase is worth making, and so far it's served me well. This year, I definitely have my eye on a couple of designer handbags I've been lusting after for a few months, as well as some pieces that will seamlessly slot into my capsule wardrobe.

My fashion editor colleague Natalie has a similar approach when it comes to shopping.

“Making use of the wish list feature on my favourite luxury retailers definitely helps me take a considered approach to shopping during the Black Friday sales. I tend to buy one or two special pieces I have mulled over all season,” she says.

“I’m definitely not someone who has a capsule wardrobe or a ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic, although I do appreciate a beautiful cashmere knit or pair of classic gold hoops. I’m a fashion magpie. Consequently, my Black Friday favourites span Molly Goddard tulle, a candyfloss-pink knit and a pair of GANNI cowboy boots that I’ve been eyeing up for a while; though statement-making, these are things I will keep and love forever,” she adds.

With that in mind, here are a few designer items we're adding to our shopping baskets this Black Friday...









MOLLY GODDARD Georgina grosgrain-trimmed shirred tulle top Now £343 (Was £490) Natalie says: ‘I have been thinking about this top for several months. Personally, I’d wear it with satin maxi skirts in the evening, and with low-slung jeans and a Fair Isle cardigan in the day. Because why reserve tulle for party-time?!’

Mother cargo jeans Now £248.50 (Was £355) Penny says: 'From past experience, I know it's worth spending a little bit more on jeans from a specialised denim brand, as they'll be better cut and longer lasting. I love that these jeans nod to the cargo trend without looking too trend-led, thanks to their wide leg pants.'

Cosmo crinkled-leather jacket Now £1,202 (Was £1,718) Natalie says: ‘I am the proud owner of two Saks Potts coats that I bought several years ago and continue to wear, winter after winter. I’d like to add this aviator-inspired jacket to my collection.’

Max Mara Ottico camel coat £1,053 (Was £1,505) Penny says: 'I can't tell you how long I've been lusting after a camel coat by the original purveyor of camel coats: Max Mara. This coat is stylish and timeless and I just know will go with everything. It's time to take the plunge.'

Kosma V-neck mohair-blend sweater Now £217 (Was £310) Natalie says: ‘I love the shade, sheerness and fit of this Acne knit. Imagine it with a faded black denim maxi skirt and cowboy boots. Perfection.’



Malvo double-faced wool-blend skirt Visit Site Penny says: 'The Frankie Shop is a favourite of mine for classic Parisian items with a twist. Some of my most-worn items are from the label, so I know this classic straight skirt will be a great and much-worn addition to my wardrobe.'

AGOLDE Fusion jeans Now £203 (Was £290) Natalie says: ‘I wore these jeans all summer – with vintage blouses and my beloved Chanel Dad sandals – and they’re proving to be a useful winter staple, too. Just add a fine roll neck and chunky loafers.’

Vigo medium leather shoulder bag Visit Site Penny says: 'When it comes to sales, I often look for big-ticket items like winter coats and designer handbags as I can't normally justify the full price tag, regardless of the cost-per-wear rule. I've had my eye on Isabel Marant's Vigo bag for a while, and with it being 30% off, it would be rude not to.'

GANNI embroidered cowboy boots Now £437.50 (Was £625) Natalie says: ‘I’ve been mentally styling various iterations of GANNI’s iconic cowboy boots for well over a year; I think it’s time to invest. This black pair will look great with tucked-in jeans and slouchy sweatshirts, or with a sheer knit and slip skirt.’





AERON Hale mixed-fabric dress Now £298.20 (Was £426) Penny says: 'This simple black dress might not turn any heads or blow up Instagram, but it's a timeless style that will work from day-to-night, season-to-season, and that's a winner in my book.'

Large gold-plated hoop earrings Now £119 (Were £170) Natalie says: ‘I’ve had these earrings for years and I wear them at least thrice a week. They’re the ideal size and super lightweight, too.’



