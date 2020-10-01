Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Gucci Black Friday sale is a great time to invest in a new designer handbag or trainers, as you’ll be able to save a little on a big purchase.

Gucci handbags are always a popular choice. The Gucci GG Marmont, Gucci Dionysus and Gucci Disco bags being some of the label’s best-selling style for the last few seasons, meaning they’re a safe, timeless bet.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gucci Black Friday deals, which will start on Friday 27th November 2020.

Does Gucci have Black Friday sales?

Now Gucci doesn’t usually officially participate in Black Friday, however you can be clever by shopping for Gucci at one of its official retailers, which includes Net-A-Porter and Selfridges, for both beauty and fashion.

To give you an example, last year Net-A-Porter had an up to 50% off sale across loads of brands and styles, while Selfridges had up to 20% off via an online code and in-store. You’re best off keeping an eye out for the exact style you want and saving it on various sites so you can refresh the page on Black Friday and see if your items is reduced.

Does Gucci ever have discounts?

Gucci does not offer discounts, but you will often be able to find Gucci products on other retailers in the midseason and end of season sales. On THE OUTNET, you can get up to 65% off past season Gucci items, and as a first time customer, you also get 15% off using the code FIRST15.

Does Gucci have a Cyber Monday sale?

Again, Gucci doesn’t officially have a Cyber Monday sale, so the same rules as above apply. However, it is worth noting that not everyone has a Cyber Monday sale, so do buy your Gucci item before Black Friday sales end, which is likely to be 11.59pm on Sunday 29th November.