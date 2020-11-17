The ALLSAINTS Black Friday sale has started and it’s off the charts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is 10 days away, so you’re going to have to wait a little while longer to grab some seriously good Black Friday fashion deals, including the Zara Black Friday sale, Topshop deals and some designer bargains in the Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale.

However if you’re feeling a little impatient and want to treat yourself during this lockdown, then I have a cracking deal for you: ALLSAINTS is offering 30% off everything now until the 1st of December.

That means you can stock up on anything from cosy loungewear to party dress, and of course the label’s best-selling leather biker jacket. Remember they also do menswear so a great opportunity to buy gifts too, and I personally love wearing the men’s knitwear.

It’s not often you can get discounts on current season items, so this is a good time to invest in bigger value clothes before the Boxing Day sales.

Here are my top picks from the sale.