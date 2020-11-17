The ALLSAINTS Black Friday sale has started and it’s off the charts

Trending:

  Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Black Friday is 10 days away, so you’re going to have to wait a little while longer to grab some seriously good Black Friday fashion deals, including the Zara Black Friday sale, Topshop deals and some designer bargains in the Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale.

    However if you’re feeling a little impatient and want to treat yourself during this lockdown, then I have a cracking deal for you: ALLSAINTS is offering 30% off everything now until the 1st of December.

    That means you can stock up on anything from cosy loungewear to party dress, and of course the label’s best-selling leather biker jacket. Remember they also do menswear so a great opportunity to buy gifts too, and I personally love wearing the men’s knitwear.

    It’s not often you can get discounts on current season items, so this is a good time to invest in bigger value clothes before the Boxing Day sales.

    Here are my top picks from the sale.

    DALBY LEATHER BIKER JACKET, Now £208.60, Was £298
    Season after season, the leather biker jacket is always in style. At this reduced price it is a worthy investment.

    DARLA 2-IN-1 DRESS, Now £139.30 Was £199
    This is another best-selling style for ALLSAINTS, as it’s two outfits in one. The jumper can be taken off to reveal a gorgeous slip dress. I love the on-trend khaki green.

    BEAUMONT LEATHER HOBO BAG, Now £174.30 Was £249
    People forget that the high street store have a cracking line of accessories, such as this beautifully classic black leather bag.

    SANSA CHECK BLAZER, Now £181.30 was £259.00
    A well-tailored blazer is always good to have, no matter whether you’re working from home or the office.

