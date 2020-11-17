The ALLSAINTS Black Friday sale has started and it’s off the charts

Black Friday is 10 days away, so you’re going to have to wait a little while longer to grab some seriously good Black Friday fashion deals, including the Zara Black Friday sale, Topshop deals and some designer bargains in the Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale.
However if you’re feeling a little impatient and want to treat yourself during this lockdown, then I have a cracking deal for you: ALLSAINTS is offering 30% off everything now until the 1st of December.
That means you can stock up on anything from cosy loungewear to party dress, and of course the label’s best-selling leather biker jacket. Remember they also do menswear so a great opportunity to buy gifts too, and I personally love wearing the men’s knitwear.
It’s not often you can get discounts on current season items, so this is a good time to invest in bigger value clothes before the Boxing Day sales.
Here are my top picks from the sale.
DALBY LEATHER BIKER JACKET, Now £208.60,
Was £298
Season after season, the leather biker jacket is always in style. At this reduced price it is a worthy investment.
DARLA 2-IN-1 DRESS, Now £139.30
Was £199
This is another best-selling style for ALLSAINTS, as it’s two outfits in one. The jumper can be taken off to reveal a gorgeous slip dress. I love the on-trend khaki green.
BEAUMONT LEATHER HOBO BAG, Now £174.30
Was £249
People forget that the high street store have a cracking line of accessories, such as this beautifully classic black leather bag.
SANSA CHECK BLAZER, Now £181.30
was £259.00
A well-tailored blazer is always good to have, no matter whether you’re working from home or the office.