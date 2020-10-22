Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’ve got four words for you: Black Friday handbag deals. That’s right, cyber weekend is back again, and with its some seriously good discounts on high street and designer handbags.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday starts in the UK on Friday 27th November, so now’s a good time to start a wish list so you can hit the ground running when deals kick off. Most retailers start on the Friday and have deals across the whole weekend and Cyber Monday, however it’s becoming more and more common for them to run sales that whole week, so you’ll definitely be able to grab a bargain.

Black Friday designer handbags

Does Louis Vuitton participate in Black Friday?

Sadly, if it’s a Louis Vuitton handbag you’re after, you’re out of luck, as they are exclusively stocked on the Louis Vuitton website online, which doesn’t participate in the event.

Does Gucci do Black Friday?

Now we know that Gucci doesn’t officially do sales either, but there are ways around it. For example, Selfridges, Net-A-Porter and MatchesFashion all stock the label, and often run discounts that weekend.

Do luxury brands have Black Friday sales?

Yes, if you know where to look. I’ve mentioned that several luxury department stores run Black Friday sales, and they stock a lot of luxury brands including Prada, Miu Miu, Mulberry and more, so you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Here are a few examples of handbags that may be reduced in the cyber event.

Discount handbags

Loads of high street stores are participating in Black Friday, each with their own discounts. Just because it’s cheaper doesn’t mean the quality isn’t there either, as some of them have leather handbag ranges. Check out the Topshop Black Friday, Boden Black Friday and ASOS Black Friday pages for some cracking buys.