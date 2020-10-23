Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Net-a-Porter Black Friday is an event that most fashion editors mark in their diaries a year in advance. Why? Because it’s a rare opportunity to get some impressive discounts on designer items. There are also way more designer bargains to be had in our Black Friday handbag deals and Black Friday designer deals round-ups.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Friday sale.

Does Net-A-Porter do Black Friday?

Historically yes, so there’s no reason this year should be different. Last year, it offered 30% off a ‘seasonal edit’ which included dresses, accessories and more by brands such as The Vampire’s Wife, Jimmy Choo, Cecilie Bahnsen and Gucci. we don’t yet know when the sale will start, but we do know Black Friday officially starts on Friday 27th November 2020, so mark it in your calendars.

Does Net-A-Porter ever have sales?

Oh yes it does. If for some reason you miss out on the Net-A-Porter Black Friday event, rest assured that the luxury e-tailer also hosts seasonal sales, including one in summer and one just after Christmas. That said, if there’s something you’ve set your heart on, don’t wait around, as popular items do tend to sell out fast.

Does Gucci have Black Friday sales?

While Gucci doesn’t ever do sales on its official site, you can shop the designer brand on Net-A-Porter.

What to buy on Net-A-Porter

I’m a fashion editor by trade, and even I find it hard to pick something to buy on the site as the selection is so good, with new items dropping every day. However, here are some examples of what you could buy.

Shop now: BOTTEGA VENETA Embellished leather-trimmed mesh pumpsfor £750 from Net-A-Porter

Shop now: STELLA MCCARTNEY Button-detailed striped alpaca-blend sweater for £595 from Net-A-Porter

Shop now: GUCCI GG Marmont super mini quilted leather shoulder bag for £750 from Net-A-Porter

Are Net-A-Porter returns free?

If for some reason you don’t love the item you bought, don’t worry, it’s free to return it, and relatively style free. There will be instructions for how to return the item in your package, just make sure you do not remove any tags as then you will not be able to return it.