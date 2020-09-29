Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s nothing like a good Black Friday sale to make some serious savings (see the Zara Black Friday deals for reference) and if it’s some jewellery you’re after, then the Missoma Black Friday 2020 sale has got you covered.

If you missed out on the Missoma advent calendar, then this is the next best thing, and certainly you’ll have more choice, depending on your budget.

Missoma Black Friday 2020

Does Missoma have a Black Friday sale?

It most certainly does. Last year, Missoma offered a whopping 25% off its entire website with the code BF25, so we can expect a similar discount this year. This means that you could get a discount on loads of your favourite Missoma products, including Missoma anklets, the new winter collection, Kate Middleton’s crystal earrings and Meghan Markle’s ring (yes, the royals are big fans too).

Missoma discount codes

As mentioned above, you will likely need to enter a code at checkout to get your discount. Last year’ it was BF25, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it was similar this year too, but we will keep you posted.

When is the Missoma Black Friday Sale?

It will start on actual Black Friday, which this year is on Friday 27th November 2020. The discounts are likely to last for three days, until Sunday 29th November 2020, when the sale will either end completely, or be replaced by Cyber Monday deals.

However, to err on the side of caution, we recommend you buy whatever you have your heart set on earlier rather than later, as you wouldn’t want to be disappointed by your item going out of stock.

What can I buy in the Missoma sale?

Last year, the code was valid on everything on the website, so we’re hoping there will be no exclusions this year as well. However, it is unlikely you will get a discount on the jewellery advent calendar, even if it is still in stock, as you’re already getting a saving on it, versus buying everything separately.