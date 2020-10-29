These Dyson Black Friday tech deals are going to get us through winter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From hairdryers and straighteners to hoovers and lamps, here's everything to know...

Dyson as a brand is iconic, offering up some of the very best tech across haircare and homeware.

Its most famous product has to be the iconic Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, a necessity for all Beauty Editors and Influencers, even winning the Best Hairdryer at the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020.

But the tech brand has a lot more where that came from, with its haircare products also including an Airwrap styler, a Corrale straightener, detangling combs, paddle and barrel brushes, and every type of hairdryer attachment you can imagine.

Homeware-wise, we’re talking lighting, from task lights to ambient morphe lights, and vacuum cleaners, from cordless stick models to robots.

And even though we’re approaching winter, people are still saving for Dyson air treatment products from humidifiers and purifiers to fans.

In short, Dyson has some top quality products out there, but with high price points, they are a real investment.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Dyson is one of the most anticipated brands in terms of Black Friday deals, with people hoping to get their hands on the most enviable and expensive high-tech items for a snip of the price.

With Black Friday approaching, we all want to know if, where and how we can get our hands on some discounted Dyson tech.

When is the Dyson Black Friday sale?

Black Friday 2020 kicks off on Friday 27th November, when a number of top brands and retailers including Dyson offer customers huge discounts on their products, running through to Cyber Monday on 30th November.

Where can I find the Dyson Black Friday deals?

What is included in the Dyson Black Friday offers?

Dyson Black Friday offers aren’t currently available just yet, but if last year is anything to go by, we should be expecting mega deals on selected vacuum cleaners and fans, with the brand reducing both the V7 and V8 vacuum cleaners and the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus Fan heater by £100 in 2019.

For Black Friday 2019, Dyson also launched exclusive deals and freebies, including a free wand with all purchases of the Dyson Cyclone V10 and V11 vacuum cleaner, so keep your eyes out for exclusive deals.

Even though the Dyson Black Friday deals haven’t officially started, here are some of our favourite picks that we can’t wait to get our hands on…

Dyson: hair care

The Dyson Corrale cordless straightener is iconic, with flexing manganese copper plates that shape around your hair and the temperature regulator promising less heat and half the damage.

The Dyson supersonic hairdryer is an award-winning hair tool that uses intelligent heat control to measure air temperature (over 40 times a second) and avoid overheating to protect your hair’s shine.

The Dyson Airwrap is a styler that can curl, wave, smooth or dry your hair. Coming with different barrels, it can brush to smooth and volume or curl and wave your locks with no extreme heat.

Dyson: vacuum cleaners

The Dyson V11 Absolute is Dyson’s most intelligent cordless vacuum, using Dynamic Load Sensor technology in the cleaner head to automatically optimise suction to suit different floor types. Not to mention, it’s certified asthma and allergy friendly!

The Dyson 360 Heurist is a robot vacuum, with an intelligent SLAM vision system and an LED light ring. The robot creates a map of your home, using its memory to evaluate where needs cleaning and updating it during each clean.

Dyson: air treatment

Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool purifying fan heater can simultaneously purify and heat a whole room, automatically sensing pollution, capturing ultrafine pollutants and projecting purified and heated air.

The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is a large device, engineered for bigger spaces, using one-touch oscillation and Air Multiplier technology to direct even airflow around the room.

Dyson’s Hot + Cool Jet Focus fan heater offers powerful heating and cooling all year round. Using Air Multiplier technology, the devise offers precise, quiet and powerful room heating, with the Jet Focus giving you ‘a soothing blast of air’ when you need it.

Dyson: lighting

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph floor light is a floor lamp that features four lights in one – a task light, indirect light, feature light and ambient light. It intelligently tracks your local daylight using a GPS-driven algorithm, adjusting the brightness every 60 seconds.

The Dyson CSYS Task Light is a precise and powerful device, offering high-tech illumination and engineered to help reduce eye strain, with light quality that reportedly lasts 60 years.

We will keep you updated on the latest Black Friday Dyson deals here.

