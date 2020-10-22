Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’m a fashion editor, and I can’t tell you how much I’m excited about Boden Black Friday. It’s simply the best sale to invest in all your quality staples, from cashmere jumpers to chic loungewear and shoes (I’m obsessed with their sparkly party flats).

For 2020, the British high-street store is offering 30% off its womenswear section for a whole week. Here’s everything you need to know about the sale, and if for some reason you miss it, here are the best all-year-round Boden discounts.

When does the Boden sale start?

Boden’s Cyber Week promotion will run online from the 24th to 30th of November 2020, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop.

Boden discount code

Last year, you could apply the saving using a special discount code, so we expect it to be similar this year. This will give you 30% off womenswear, though it will not be valid on everything. Exclusions include gift vouchers, Cowshed beauty products, Irvine loungewear and face coverings.

Boden dresses

There are many brilliant things to shop in the Boden Black Friday event, however dresses are one of the label’s best-selling items, and there’s a good reason: you’ll find a style to suit all body shapes, from wrap dresses to maxi dresses and more.

Here are a few dresses we expect to be discounted.

Shop now: Rita Velvet Midi Dress for £84 (was £120) from Boden

Shop now: Carly Jersey Midi Dress for £77 (was £110) from Boden

Shop now: Frances Fair Isle Dress for £77 (was £110) from Boden

Does Boden come up big or small?

In most styles, we find that Boden is true to size, though there’s no harm in going a size up for items such as jumpers as that can often add a luxe feel.

Mini Boden sale

So far, it hasn’t been confirmed whether Mini Boden will be included in the Black Friday sale or not, so we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more.