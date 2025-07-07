An essential part of any holiday wardrobe, the best bikinis are a bit like lingerie: tricky to shop for, and even harder to master. You can try an on an array of different shapes and styles and still feel none the wiser about what suits you best. However, once you discover a bikini that fits you perfectly, it's nothing short of a holiday holy grail moment—and your confidence is sure to soar as a result.

I firmly believe that with the right cut and shape, a two-piece can easily be your most flattering piece of swimwear, whatever your body shape. Plus, where some swimwear trends come and go, you can always count on a classic bikini to stand the test of time. My top tips: don't scrimp on the quality and don't be afraid to try something different. You never know, your best bikini may come in a style you never expected...

If you'd like a little guidance to get you started, I'm here to help. While of course there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to swimwear shopping—and we should first and foremost opt for styles that make us feel great—knowing which bikinis are best suited to your body shape can be a great place to start.

So, I've created an edit of the best bikinis to inspire you. Plus, you'll also find my tried-and-tested tips to make shopping for your next bikini just a little bit easier. Keep scrolling for the best bikinis, as chosen by a Fashion Editor...

The best bikinis for large busts

At the risk of sounding obvious, if you're looking for a bikini for a larger bust, support is key. That doesn't mean you need to go for a granny-style bra, though—and thankfully this season, fuller-busted styles come in many different forms. Underwire is an obvious choice, but you should also consider a thick under-bust band for support with a little added comfort. Whatever style you opt for, it's also wise to look for thick shoulder straps as these will help with comfort and fit.

The best bikinis for small busts

While you may think a small bust restricts your bikini choices, I'd actually argue the opposite, as there are so many options to choose from. Firstly, there's no need to opt for underwired styles if you don't want to, so bralette bikinis are a great option as are bandeau tops.

Alternatively, if you do want to give the illusion of a bigger bust, look for bikinis with ruched detailing which will help create a rounded shape, while halter tops will lift and draw inwards.

Faithfull Sol Tie-detailed Gathered Metallic Bikini £210 at NET-A-PORTER Faithfull's bikini has a flattering ruched cup which will give the illusion of a fuller bust.

The best bikinis for hourglass figures

If you want to accentuate your curves, I say stick to the classics—there's a reason Fifties-style high-waist bikinis have always been a go-to. If you want a little less coverage however, you can achieve the same effect with a traditional bikini pulled up at the sides so it sits high on the waist to give a nipped-in effect.

Alternatively, clever seersucker fabrics will mould to your shape and create an hourglass effect whatever your size.

The best bikinis for petites

Standing at just 4ft11, petite dressing is my speciality and that extends to swimwear too. For those who are at the smaller end of the petite size spectrum, itsy-bitsy bikinis will be your best bet. Look for styles with tie straps on both the top and bottom so you can tie them as tight or loose as your require.

Then, for those who want to elongate their frame, opt for a high-cut bottom such as the 90s styles that are so popular right now. If that feels too bold, choose a pair of bottoms that can be styled above your hip, like a classic tie-side to achieve a similar effect.

Oséree Lumière Rose appliquéd Lurex triangle bikini £236 at NET-A-PORTER Oséree's bikini feels extra special thanks to the floral detail.

Monday Swimwear Morocco Top £110 at Monday Swimwear Monday Swimwear is one of the few swimwear brands with dedicated petite sizing. Monday Swimwear Morocco Bottom £90 at Monday Swimwear And that applies to the brand's bottoms too which also come in petite.

Best bikinis for tall frames

Whether you're tall or just have a longer torso, there are a few things you can consider when shopping for a bikini. Firstly, if you commonly find bikini tops run too short and you're left baring unwanted under-boob, opt for a style with an additional band at the bottom of the cup for a little more coverage.

Bandeau style tops are a great choice for tall frames as you're not restricted by any straps. Pair with high waisted or high cut bikini bottoms to balance your proportions.

How to style a bikini

Of course the most obvious way to style a bikini is to wear it with your favourite beach cover up for days lounging by the beach or pool. If you can't be bothered to layer, you'll be pleased to hear sarongs have made a huge comeback for SS25. Opt for airy fabrics such as silk or linen, in simple hues or prints that will enhance your swimwear rather than clash with it. Want a failsafe holiday look? Try a matching bikini and sarong combo for serious coordination.

This isn' the only way to style the two-piece however, great bikini tops can easily work as daytime outfits too. For an elevated feel, pair your bikini i with high-waisted trouser or skirts. And don't forget to accessorise with a gorgeous beach bag ,summer sandals and layers of mermaidcore inspired seashell jewellery.