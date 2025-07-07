The Best Bikinis for All Body Shapes, as Chosen By a Fashion Editor

From small breasts to fuller busts and petite frames—we've got you covered

An essential part of any holiday wardrobe, the best bikinis are a bit like lingerie: tricky to shop for, and even harder to master. You can try an on an array of different shapes and styles and still feel none the wiser about what suits you best. However, once you discover a bikini that fits you perfectly, it's nothing short of a holiday holy grail moment—and your confidence is sure to soar as a result.

I firmly believe that with the right cut and shape, a two-piece can easily be your most flattering piece of swimwear, whatever your body shape. Plus, where some swimwear trends come and go, you can always count on a classic bikini to stand the test of time. My top tips: don't scrimp on the quality and don't be afraid to try something different. You never know, your best bikini may come in a style you never expected...

If you'd like a little guidance to get you started, I'm here to help. While of course there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to swimwear shopping—and we should first and foremost opt for styles that make us feel great—knowing which bikinis are best suited to your body shape can be a great place to start.

So, I've created an edit of the best bikinis to inspire you. Plus, you'll also find my tried-and-tested tips to make shopping for your next bikini just a little bit easier. Keep scrolling for the best bikinis, as chosen by a Fashion Editor...

The best bikinis for large busts

At the risk of sounding obvious, if you're looking for a bikini for a larger bust, support is key. That doesn't mean you need to go for a granny-style bra, though—and thankfully this season, fuller-busted styles come in many different forms. Underwire is an obvious choice, but you should also consider a thick under-bust band for support with a little added comfort. Whatever style you opt for, it's also wise to look for thick shoulder straps as these will help with comfort and fit.

Tona The Label Bella Bikini Top
Tona
Bella Bikini Top

Tona's bikini top comes in sizes UK 8-20.

Tona Lulu High-Waist Bottoms
Tona
Lulu High-Waist Bottoms

The bottoms are high-waisted with a high-leg cut.

Monday Swimwear Caja Roja Top
Monday Swimwear
Caja Roja Top

Monday Swimwear's styles fit up to a G cup.

Monday Swimwear Marseille Bottoms
Monday Swimwear
Marseille Bottoms

Matching bottoms come in multiple options, including thongs, briefs or this V-front style.

Seafolly Rococo DD "U" Tube
Seafolly
Rococo DD "U" Tube

Seafolly's floral bikini features hidden underwire and hidden mesh for added support.

Seafolly Rococo Reversible Hipster Bikini Bottom
Seafolly
Rococo Reversible Hipster Bikini Bottom

Plus, the bottoms are reversible, so you can wear them printed or plain depending on your style each day.

Good American Always Fits Triangle Bikini Top
Good American
Always Fits Triangle Bikini Top

As I said, these aren't firm rules so, if you do want to go underwire free, Good American have great options for bigger busts.

Good American Always Fits Classic Bikini Bottoms
Good American
Always Fits Classic Bikini Bottoms

Plus bottoms in sizes XXS-5XL.

The best bikinis for small busts

The best bikinis for small busts

(Image credit: @jastookes)

While you may think a small bust restricts your bikini choices, I'd actually argue the opposite, as there are so many options to choose from. Firstly, there's no need to opt for underwired styles if you don't want to, so bralette bikinis are a great option as are bandeau tops.

Alternatively, if you do want to give the illusion of a bigger bust, look for bikinis with ruched detailing which will help create a rounded shape, while halter tops will lift and draw inwards.

Faithfull Sol tie-detailed gathered metallic bikini
Faithfull
Sol Tie-detailed Gathered Metallic Bikini

Faithfull's bikini has a flattering ruched cup which will give the illusion of a fuller bust.

M&S Contrast Trim Scoop Neck Bikini Top
M&S
Contrast Trim Scoop Neck Bikini Top

Sporty style tops look great on smaller busts.

M&S Contrast Trim High Leg Bikini Bottoms
M&S
Contrast Trim High Leg Bikini Bottoms

Don't forget the matching bikini bottoms.

& Other Stories Beaded Balconette Bikini Top
& Other Stories
Beaded Balconette Bikini Top

This top has gentle ruching and a beaded strap to draw the eye upwards.

& Other Stories Beaded Bikini Briefs
& Other Stories
Beaded Bikini Briefs

I love this unique green shade.

Mango Textured Bikini Top
Mango
Textured Bikini Top

This v-neck style is underwire free.

Mango Ribbed Bikini Bottoms
Mango
Ribbed Bikini Bottoms

A black bikini will always be in style.

The best bikinis for hourglass figures

The best bikinis for hourglass figures

(Image credit: @vivianhoorn)

If you want to accentuate your curves, I say stick to the classics—there's a reason Fifties-style high-waist bikinis have always been a go-to. If you want a little less coverage however, you can achieve the same effect with a traditional bikini pulled up at the sides so it sits high on the waist to give a nipped-in effect.

Alternatively, clever seersucker fabrics will mould to your shape and create an hourglass effect whatever your size.

Adriana Degreas Seashell high-rise bikini
Adriana Degreas
Seashell High-rise Bikini

How cute is this seashell print bikini?

Hunza G Misty faux pearl-embellished seersucker bikin
Hunza G
Misty Faux Pearl-embellished Seersucker Bikini

Hunza G's bikini will mould to your curves.

Nobody's Child Red Ribbed Jacquard Knot Front Bikini Top
Nobody's Child
Ribbed Knot Front Bikini Top

Seersucker + high waisted? This bikini works double duty.

Nobody's Child Red Ribbed Jacquard High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Nobody's Child
Ribbed High Waist Bikini Bottoms

A modern interpretation of a classic shape.

Calzedonia Balconette Bikini Top Indonesia
Calzedonia
Balconette Bikini Top

The knot detailing on Calzedonia's bikini top will emphasise an hourglass shape.

Calzedonia High-Waisted V-Cut Brazilian Bikini Bottoms
Calzedonia
High-Waisted V-Cut Brazilian Bikini Bottoms

As will the V-shape bottoms.

The best bikinis for petites

Best bikinis for petites

(Image credit: @jazziaharris)

Standing at just 4ft11, petite dressing is my speciality and that extends to swimwear too. For those who are at the smaller end of the petite size spectrum, itsy-bitsy bikinis will be your best bet. Look for styles with tie straps on both the top and bottom so you can tie them as tight or loose as your require.

Then, for those who want to elongate their frame, opt for a high-cut bottom such as the 90s styles that are so popular right now. If that feels too bold, choose a pair of bottoms that can be styled above your hip, like a classic tie-side to achieve a similar effect.

Oceanus Marissa Hand Embroidered Luxe Bikini Bottom
Oceanus
Marissa Hand Embroidered Luxe Bikini Top

I have this bikini myself so I can vouch for it's petite friendly sizing.

Oceanus Marissa Hand Embroidered Luxe Bikini Top
Oceanus
Marissa Hand Embroidered Luxe Bikini Bottom

Plus, the embellishment is just exceptional.

H&M Padded Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Bikini Top

H&M are my favourite high street store for the best petite bikinis. This top is a great option as it has a tie-back for added sizing flexibility.

H&M Brazilian Bikini Bottoms
H&M
Brazilian Bikini Bottoms

While the bottoms have a 90's inspired high-leg cut.

Oseree Lumière Rose appliquéd Lurex triangle bikini
Oséree
Lumière Rose appliquéd Lurex triangle bikini

Oséree's bikini feels extra special thanks to the floral detail.

Monday Swimwear Morocco Top
Monday Swimwear
Morocco Top

Monday Swimwear is one of the few swimwear brands with dedicated petite sizing.

Monday Swimwear Morocco Bottom
Monday Swimwear
Morocco Bottom

And that applies to the brand's bottoms too which also come in petite.

Best bikinis for tall frames

Best bikinis for tall frames

(Image credit: @Yhasmina.fererra)

Whether you're tall or just have a longer torso, there are a few things you can consider when shopping for a bikini. Firstly, if you commonly find bikini tops run too short and you're left baring unwanted under-boob, opt for a style with an additional band at the bottom of the cup for a little more coverage.

Bandeau style tops are a great choice for tall frames as you're not restricted by any straps. Pair with high waisted or high cut bikini bottoms to balance your proportions.

Missoni Striped metallic crochet-knit bikini
Missoni
Striped Metallic Crochet-knit Bikini

Missoni's printed bikini has banding on both the top and bottom.

Maygel Coronel Vives appliquéd ruched halterneck bikini
Maygel Coronel
Vives Appliquéd Ruched Halterneck Bikini

For even more coverage, I love Maygel Coronel's tankini style.

Away That Day Acapulco Top
Away That Day
Acapulco Top

Away That Day's bandeau comes in 14 shades.

Away That Day Acapulco Bottom
Away That Day
Acapulco Bottom

High waisted bottoms are also a great choice for tall frames.

Zara Halter Top with Metal Detail
Zara
Halter Top with Metal Detail

This is a chic twist on a simple black bikini.

Zara Bikini Bottoms
Zara
Bikini Bottoms

Chic black briefs in a classic shape.

How to style a bikini

Of course the most obvious way to style a bikini is to wear it with your favourite beach cover up for days lounging by the beach or pool. If you can't be bothered to layer, you'll be pleased to hear sarongs have made a huge comeback for SS25. Opt for airy fabrics such as silk or linen, in simple hues or prints that will enhance your swimwear rather than clash with it. Want a failsafe holiday look? Try a matching bikini and sarong combo for serious coordination.

This isn' the only way to style the two-piece however, great bikini tops can easily work as daytime outfits too. For an elevated feel, pair your bikini i with high-waisted trouser or skirts. And don't forget to accessorise with a gorgeous beach bag ,summer sandals and layers of mermaidcore inspired seashell jewellery.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

With contributions from