Yankee Candle Black Friday: Scent-sational deals you won’t want to miss

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yankee Candle Black Friday – the deals you need to know about

Yankee Candle have launched some incredible products this year, from the Sunday brunch collection to the Halloween and autumn range (which, FYI, includes dreamy Pumpkin and pecan pie scents).

But the iconic candle pros aren’t stopping there. There’s a lot of fun to be had with their advent calendars, crammed with goodies that boast a range of fun and festive notes as well as gorgeous accessories including a candle holder to complete your growing set.

As Black Friday approaches, you’re probably wondering if you’ll be able to buy your favourites at a discounted price – and the good news is, you can.

Yankee Candle Black Friday

Here’s everything you need to know about the scent-sational 2020 deals…

When is the Yankee Candle Black Friday sale?

Black Friday 2020 kicks off on Friday 27th November, when a number of top brands and retailers including Topshop, Morphe and ASOS offer customers huge discounts on their products. Whether you’re looking for the Black Friday best winter boots or Black Friday watch deals, you’ll find what you need at a reduced price and it’s no different for Yankee Candle.

Last year, there were cost cuts on their Large Jars, gift sets and new products, including an 11 piece set complete with various sized jars, votive candles and holders which was reduced from £72 to just £30. Bargain.

Where can I find the Yankee Candle Black Friday deals?

We will continue to update you as deals come through, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back in so you don’t miss anything!

What is included in the Yankee Candle Black Friday offers?

Yankee Candle deals aren’t currently available, but they are selling some absolute gems right now that we’re really hoping will crop up in the sale!

Here are some of our favourite scents that we have our eyes on…

This large candle is a woody, spicy scent combining rose, leather, and driftwood notes with clove, saffron and patchouli.

Buy it now

A soft lavender and refreshing sea salt combination, it has notes of coconut and pear blossom, figwood and vanilla bean, with two wicks to increase the fragrance.

Buy it now

Pick your size, scents and personalised design. The perfect gift for that special someone!

Buy it now

This elegant jar holder is the perfect accessory for your next candle, and will absolutely add that extra something.

Buy it now

There’s a votive candle or scented tea light behind every door, including some signature scents and festive favourites to get you excited for the most wonderful time of the year.

Buy it now

Which of these would you like to see in the biggest sale of the year?

We will keep you updated as the deals come in.

Make sure you check back so you don’t miss them!