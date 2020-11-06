Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are many Black Friday clothing deals to be had, but perhaps the best of all is the ASOS Black Friday one. That said, do check out all the other great discounts we’ve found online, including the Urban Outfitters Black Friday sale and the Black Friday designer deals.

Does ASOS have Black Friday sales?

Yes, it usually does. Last year it started off with 20% off across the site, and the sale went up to an insane 70% off as Cyber Weekend went on, so we expect this year to have some seriously good discounts.

How long does the ASOS Black Friday sale last?

Normally, it starts on actual Black Friday, which this year falls on Friday 27th November 2020, and runs through to Cyber Monday, which is on the 30th November 2020. Expect similar dates this year, though some retailers are starting their sales extra early.

ASOS UK sale

If you can be patient, then wait until the end of the month to stock up on anything you need, from coats to boots and Christmas present. Plus the discounts aren’t just on ASOS own brand items, it will also include other brands stocked on the site, such as FILA, & Other Stories, Doc Martens and more. I promise it will be worth it. While you wait, here’s a sneak peek of what might be included in the sale.