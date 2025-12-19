Anatomy of a Wardrobe: How Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks Turns Everyday Pieces into Party Looks for Christmas

How Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks Turns Everyday Pieces into Party Looks - YouTube Watch On

It was during lockdown in 2019 that athlete Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks began documenting her outfits on Instagram. Unable to train or compete, the heptathlete and fashion lover was looking for a way to pass the time, so she took the leap. Fast forward six years and Marilyn is now one of the UK’s most influential fashion creators, known for her pared-back, minimalist aesthetic.

When I first started following Marilyn, I was instantly struck by how effortless she made every outfit look, and by her ability to make even the simplest everyday pieces feel elevated. Combining great jeans, standout tailoring and cosy knits, her wardrobe is largely built around her favourite high street brands. Her knack for making them look designer quickly garnered her a loyal following.

She regularly posts her favourite outfits from Massimo Dutti, COS and Zara, weaving in some of her most prized investment pieces, such as a camel Saint Laurent coat, The Row loafers, a Wardrobe NYC structured blazer and her most recent splurge: a black Hermès Kelly Pochette.

While Marilyn’s everyday style is something many of us follow daily, I was keen to discover what party dressing looks like within a minimalist wardrobe. When it comes to dressing up, you’ll rarely see Marilyn in anything that doesn’t work seamlessly with her everyday pieces. Mixing pencil skirts with elevated knits and draped blouses, it’s a sequin-free zone. Her carefully curated collection of tonal, versatile pieces transitions effortlessly from day to night—often finished simply with a pair of statement Saint Laurent heels.

In this episode of Anatomy of a Wardrobe , Marilyn invited me into her home and gave me a sneak peek into her festive wardrobe ahead of Christmas day.

Shop Marilyn's wardrobe:

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors