I've found the most-expensive looking shoes on the high-street

I've been a fashion editor long enough to know that you don't have to spend a fortune to look chic, and that goes for expensive-looking high-street shoes.

Of course, I love a designer handbag as much as the next person, and there are cult designer items that just can't be copied, however, if you look in the right high-street stores, you can find some luxe-looking pieces that won't trigger alarm bells with your banker.

These expensive-looking handbags and fashion high-street buys prove it. Just a couple of months ago, I bought these Zara strappy sandals for just £35.99, and I always get compliments when I wear them, so much so that several women in the office have bought them too.

There are plenty of other premium styles at stores like COS, Arket and Massimo Dutti, as well as H&M and Mango. Some of the pricier styles tend to be made of leather and will set you back around £100, but compared to designer heels, that's a bargain. And remember leather styles will last that much longer.

Influencers are embracing high-street styles too, with Vanessa Rose Blair styling Mango heels with straight leg jeans, a white t-shirt and a blazer, and Zeena Xena pairing River Island ballet flats with a bubble skirt and printed tee.

But you can also buy plenty of sandals, ballet pumps and heels for less than £50, and no one will be able to tell the difference. I particularly love H&M's mesh flats, a huge trend this Spring/Summer 2024.

The key is to finding simple, paired-back silhouettes with minimal embellishments (these are often the tell tale signs as they can look cheap).

For summer, I'm loving barely-there sandals and wedges (very new Chloé), and I'll be transitioning into simple ballet flats and ankle boots when it gets cooler. I've included plenty of styles to suit all occasions below, so keep scrolling.

Shop expensive-looking high-street shoes

Massimo Dutti, Flat sandals with metallic embellishment £119 at Massimo Dutti

Mango, Lace Ballerina Shoes With Bow £19.99 at Mango

Office, Karly Kitten Heel Knee Boots £25 at Office