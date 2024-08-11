I've found the most-expensive looking shoes on the high-street
You spent how much?
I've been a fashion editor long enough to know that you don't have to spend a fortune to look chic, and that goes for expensive-looking high-street shoes.
Of course, I love a designer handbag as much as the next person, and there are cult designer items that just can't be copied, however, if you look in the right high-street stores, you can find some luxe-looking pieces that won't trigger alarm bells with your banker.
These expensive-looking handbags and fashion high-street buys prove it. Just a couple of months ago, I bought these Zara strappy sandals for just £35.99, and I always get compliments when I wear them, so much so that several women in the office have bought them too.
There are plenty of other premium styles at stores like COS, Arket and Massimo Dutti, as well as H&M and Mango. Some of the pricier styles tend to be made of leather and will set you back around £100, but compared to designer heels, that's a bargain. And remember leather styles will last that much longer.
Influencers are embracing high-street styles too, with Vanessa Rose Blair styling Mango heels with straight leg jeans, a white t-shirt and a blazer, and Zeena Xena pairing River Island ballet flats with a bubble skirt and printed tee.
But you can also buy plenty of sandals, ballet pumps and heels for less than £50, and no one will be able to tell the difference. I particularly love H&M's mesh flats, a huge trend this Spring/Summer 2024.
The key is to finding simple, paired-back silhouettes with minimal embellishments (these are often the tell tale signs as they can look cheap).
For summer, I'm loving barely-there sandals and wedges (very new Chloé), and I'll be transitioning into simple ballet flats and ankle boots when it gets cooler. I've included plenty of styles to suit all occasions below, so keep scrolling.
Shop expensive-looking high-street shoes
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Experts have revealed the one part of royal life where Princess Kate puts her foot down
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
I'm a fake tan novice, but I never put a foot wrong with these 6 fake tan mousses - my go-to for a simple, bronzed glow
Trust me – mousses make the whole process x10 easier
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I'm supremely lazy when it comes to hair styling, but I can transform my look in less than 15 minutes with this £19 tool
It's my most-used hair product
By Katie Thomas