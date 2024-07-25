Ahoy, sailor! Here's how I'm styling the nautical trend
Sail the Seven Seas, sartorially
It's time to dig out your Breton stripes and find your sea legs – sartorially speaking, of course. Yes, dear readers – or rather, m'hearties – the nautical trend is back.
As a fashion editor, my in-built trend radar has been picking up signals of a nautical renaissance ever since I spied sailor hats and stripes at the Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier couture show back in January. I don't know about you, but there's something about a duchesse-satin sailor hat that makes the thought of sailing the Seven Seas considerably more appealing.
Then, Marc Jacobs reimagined the Breton tee at his Autumn/Winter '24 show. And just this month, swimwear label Seabass teamed up with actress, poet and style muse Greta Bellamacina on a collection of nautical-inspired swimsuits and two-pieces.
The accompanying campaign, lensed by Melanie Rodriguez and styled by Rachel Bakewell, sealed the deal for me, as I vowed to have a Nautical Girl Summer at whatever cost. Imagine this one-piece with high-waist jeans, just imagine!
I may prefer life on dry land but I have been a long-time proponent of the trend. My wardrobe already contains a vintage Laura Ashley sailor jacket, some high-waist, extra-wide-leg trousers from Mondo Corsini, and a beautifully crafted sailor hat from Local Woman.
To that, I plan to add a few more Breton tees, the elusive Miu Miu boating shoes (if I can ever track down a pair in my size), and a vintage anchor charm. I also have my eye on this vintage sailor collar, to nauti-fy plain T-shirts.
I'm not the only one who will be enjoying a Nautical Girl Summer. Writer and content producer Liv Purvis recently shared a vintage sailor jacket that she'd picked up from Wimbledon Homes and Antiques Fair on her Instagram and on The Fringe of It podcast, which she co-hosts with Charlotte Jacklin.
If in doubt, follow Liv's styling and pair a sailor jacket – or nautical top – with high-waist jeans or denim shorts, adding pops of red in the form of ballet flats or lipstick.
Need more inspiration? I have rounded up my favourite nautical-themed fashion finds, below.
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
