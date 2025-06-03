Flared Jeans Aren't Going Anywhere — This is How We're Styling Them This Season

Arguably one of this year's most popular denim silhouettes, flared jeans have sparked numerous debates since their resurgence during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance earlier this year.

However, as is common with denim trends, the combination of celebrity sightings and key fashion houses releasing their own versions, flared jeans have been catapulted to new heights of popularity.

On the catwalk, it was no surprise to see flares at Chloé given the house’s signature boho aesthetic, while Diesel took a bolder approach with acid-wash flares and shredded hemlines—demonstrating the silhouette’s versatility and ability to suit a wide range of style preferences.

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, the fashion crowd has fully embraced flared jeans, making them a cornerstone of their spring outfits—and continue to incorporate them seamlessly into their looks for the warmer months. Devotees of the style know there’s nothing to fear when it comes to styling flares: not only are they comfortable, but their flattering silhouette are a large part of their appeal.

Designed to create balanced proportions, flared jeans cinch at the waist and flare from the knee down, elongating the legs and accentuating curves. As for styling, you can’t go wrong with classic summer staples like a white tee and crisp button-down shirt—perfect for elevating your everyday wardrobe and beyond.

Below, we've rounded up our top five formulas for styling flared jeans this season.

Slogan Tee + leather jacket

Jeans and a white T-shirt are a classic warm-weather outfit formula that I go back to most days. However, an effortless this combo is to elevate it is to choose a classic slogan tee teamed with a leather jacket for those chilly summer nights. Complete the look with sunglasses and a pair of heeled mules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a rugby top

At MC UK, we are preparing for a summer of sports with the UEFA Women's Euro Cup commencing next month. Whilst I'm not advocating for wearing your football shirt to work, rugby tops have also been increasing in popularity since last summer, and are showing no signs of slowing down this season. Balance the oversized look with a pair of flared jeans and pointed toe heels.

White T-shirt and a blazer

A white T-shirt paired with a blazer is a staple many of us rely on for a casual day at work. Enhance the look by mixing different textures, such as a striped blazer, with a slightly lighter denim wash and suede shoes.

Classic shirting

Drawing inspiration from Chloé's effortless boho styling, you can't go wrong with a crisp white shirt, a pair of flared jeans, and clogs for the ultimate boho-chic look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome look

Monochrome looks are every cool-girl's secret to quick, sharp, and mostly chic styling when you're in a rush. Although an all-black ensemble is not considered the most common choice during summer, it certainly is a classic. Pair a slightly cropped set of black flared jeans with a billowing blouse and leopard kitten heels for a transitional day-to-night look that will take you from the office to any evening plans.