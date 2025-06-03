Flared Jeans Aren't Going Anywhere — This is How We're Styling Them This Season

Chic

influencers wearing flared jeans
(Image credit: Getty Images, @greceghanem)
Sofia Piza's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

Arguably one of this year's most popular denim silhouettes, flared jeans have sparked numerous debates since their resurgence during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance earlier this year.

However, as is common with denim trends, the combination of celebrity sightings and key fashion houses releasing their own versions, flared jeans have been catapulted to new heights of popularity.

On the catwalk, it was no surprise to see flares at Chloé given the house’s signature boho aesthetic, while Diesel took a bolder approach with acid-wash flares and shredded hemlines—demonstrating the silhouette’s versatility and ability to suit a wide range of style preferences.

chloe ss25

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, the fashion crowd has fully embraced flared jeans, making them a cornerstone of their spring outfits—and continue to incorporate them seamlessly into their looks for the warmer months. Devotees of the style know there’s nothing to fear when it comes to styling flares: not only are they comfortable, but their flattering silhouette are a large part of their appeal.

Designed to create balanced proportions, flared jeans cinch at the waist and flare from the knee down, elongating the legs and accentuating curves. As for styling, you can’t go wrong with classic summer staples like a white tee and crisp button-down shirt—perfect for elevating your everyday wardrobe and beyond.

Below, we've rounded up our top five formulas for styling flared jeans this season.

Slogan Tee + leather jacket

Jeans and a white T-shirt are a classic warm-weather outfit formula that I go back to most days. However, an effortless this combo is to elevate it is to choose a classic slogan tee teamed with a leather jacket for those chilly summer nights. Complete the look with sunglasses and a pair of heeled mules.

woman wearing a slogan T-shirt and a leather jacket with flared jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

selfridges,

Stella McCartney
Cherry Graphic T-Shirt

Flared High Jeans
H&M
Flared High Jeans

Nappa Leather Biker Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Biker Jacket

Lidia 70 Patent Leather Mules
Paris Texas
Lidia 70 Patent Leather Mules

With a rugby top

At MC UK, we are preparing for a summer of sports with the UEFA Women's Euro Cup commencing next month. Whilst I'm not advocating for wearing your football shirt to work, rugby tops have also been increasing in popularity since last summer, and are showing no signs of slowing down this season. Balance the oversized look with a pair of flared jeans and pointed toe heels.

influencer wearing flared jeans and a rugby top

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Embroidered-Branding Striped Cotton-Jersey Polo Top
Coperni
Striped Cotton-Jersey Polo Top

Beverly Skinny-Flare Jeanindigo / 23
Veronica Beard
Beverly Skinny-Flare Jeanindigo / 23

Black Patent Pointed Slingback Kitten Heel Court Shoes
New Look
Black Patent Pointed Slingback Kitten Heel Court Shoes

Rectangle Frame Sunglasses | 51
Miu Miu
Rectangle Frame Sunglasses | 51

White T-shirt and a blazer

A white T-shirt paired with a blazer is a staple many of us rely on for a casual day at work. Enhance the look by mixing different textures, such as a striped blazer, with a slightly lighter denim wash and suede shoes.

influencer wearing a white T shirt and jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Minimal Stripe Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Minimal Stripe Blazer

Sexy Flare Skinny Jeans
GUESS
Sexy Flare Skinny Jeans

Luna Slipper / Taupe Suede
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper

Classic shirting

Drawing inspiration from Chloé's effortless boho styling, you can't go wrong with a crisp white shirt, a pair of flared jeans, and clogs for the ultimate boho-chic look.

Woman wearing a shirt and clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Coco Shirt
No Emotions
The Coco Shirt

Suede Hobo Bag-Tan
Boden
Suede Hobo Bag-Tan

High-Rise Flared Jeans
Ami Paris
High-Rise Flared Jeans

Asos Design Miles Closed-Toe Studded Clogs in Tan Suede
ASOS DESIGN
Studded Clogs

Monochrome look

Monochrome looks are every cool-girl's secret to quick, sharp, and mostly chic styling when you're in a rush. Although an all-black ensemble is not considered the most common choice during summer, it certainly is a classic. Pair a slightly cropped set of black flared jeans with a billowing blouse and leopard kitten heels for a transitional day-to-night look that will take you from the office to any evening plans.

woman wearing dark flared jeans a ruffled top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drawstring-Collar Organic-Cotton Blouse | 38
Patou
Drawstring-Collar Organic-Cotton Blouse | 38

We the Free Jayde Crop Flare Jeans
Free People
We the Free Jayde Crop Flare Jeans

Unreal! Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Le Specs
Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

kurtgeiger,

Kurt Geiger
Saylor Heel

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸