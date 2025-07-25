If you're still catching your breath after this week's nail-biting semi-final between England and Italy at the Women's Euro Cup, you're not alone. However, we're pleased to confirm that the Lionesses have officially qualified for the final, and it's time to think about our match-day look.

Fortunately, the runways have caught up, and fashion's love affair with sports has never been stronger. From luxury gym equipment to Adidas shorts gaining major points on the street style front, it's safe to say that finding ways to style a football top has never been easier.

Indeed, the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks saw brands like Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Lacoste tapping into athleisure wear as the epitome of chic. Styling pastel windbreakers, rugby tops, and pencil skirts with leg warmers. While in Copenhagen, Scandi brand Baum und Pferdgarten drew inspiration from the 'beautiful game' and seamlessly paired a two-tone football top with a lace maxi skirt and trainers.

Baum und Pferdgarten Spring/Summer 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since last summer, the style set has also been incorporating the jersey into their warm-weather wardrobes. Partly because of its breezy fabric and sweat-wicking technology, but mostly because of how versatile they are to style, especially when contrasted with something more tailored or embellished.

Dress them up with a midi skirt and sleek heels or channel the 'blokecore' aesthetic by opting for your favourite denim and a cap for a chic yet comfortable look. Still need some convincing? Below, find the five looks that persuaded me (a very athleisure-averse fashion writer) to take my favourite football top from the sidelines into street style territory.

Bloomer shorts and Mary Jane shoes

A post shared by Ferla Bikes (@ferlabikes) A photo posted by on

This Hailey Bieber Coachella look is the ultimate styling formula that seamlessly blends the romantic feel of bloomer shorts with the sporty elements of a football top, creating a timeless look that will see you through plenty of Euro Cup, World Cup, and Champions League finals.

Midi denim skirt and kitten heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those seeking a more refined yet playful approach, choose a midi denim skirt with embellishments and match it with your favourite kitten heels or summer sandals. Chic.

Denim shorts and ballet flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If bloomer shorts aren't specifically for you, stick to the classics and reach for your favourite denim shorts. Whether these are cut-off mini shorts or jorts, this look offers comfort and style, especially if you incorporate different colourways in your accessories.

Adidas shorts and sneakers

A post shared by Alicia Roddy (@lissyroddyy) A photo posted by on

Go full sports mode by pairing Adidas shorts with a football top for a cool-girl approach. Simply add a cap and ballet sneakers.

Maxi skirt and Western boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can't let go of festival season's Western aesthetic? Me neither, which is why this maxi skirt and cowboy boot look is a great way to incorporate those festival season basics into the rest of your summer activities.