After a few brief heatwaves, summer is definitely starting to stick around, with days getting longer and the sun making more frequent appearances. So what better way to embrace the new season than with a new pair of sunglasses for summer 2019?

But let’s be honest, they’re not just a seasonal trend, they’re an all-year-round must. Even when it’s not sunny, they’re still an impossibly chic way to hide those under eye bags after a night out.

SS19 sunglasses trends

This season, they’re cooler than ever. Sunglasses are the kind of thing you can justify spending on — bear in mind, if you buy them right, you’ll have them forever (read: Céline cat eye sunglasses). But, if you’re looking for a quick fix, there are pairs on the high street we’d wear for seasons too.

In terms of shapes, you’ve got the two iconic styles beloved by all: aviators and cat-eyes, though they are getting a makeover.

The classic bottle green and mirror aviator sunglasses will never go out of style, but this season, the offering is much more colourful, with acid yellow lenses and blue frames. Just look at our edit of the best Ray-Ban sunglasses and we defy you not to fall in love.

On the other side of things, if you want a bit of a departure from your classic black cat eye sunglasses, try OTT frames. Think loud prints, 3D detailing, glitter and gems. There’s no such thing as too much in this instance. Why not check out some of our favourite sunglasses styles on the Marie Claire Edit 

If you don’t fall into either of those two camps, there’s a new(ish) style in town: the 90s style, small frames. They come in muted tones, but we recommend donning them in bright red or pink for a more current look – Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are fans.

Here are the best sunglasses to shop now and wear all season…

Best Sunglasses 2019: Cat Eye

Elizabeth and James Cat Eye Sunglasses

If there’s a pair of cat-eye sunglasses you’ll keep forever, it’s this pair. The white version we had our eye on sold out in a flash, though this playful red style will go with any outfit and add a dose of cool girl chic.

Priced at £165, available at Net-a-Porter.com

Buy now

 

Best Sunglasses 2019: Aviator

RayBan Gold-Tone Aviator Sunglasses

It doesn’t get anymore classic than a pair of RayBan’s. This classic Aviator style is updated with futuristic gradient lilac-hue lenses and rimless frames, a summer staple you’ll still be reaching for this signature style long after the sun’s set.

Priced at £165, available at NET-A-PORTER

Buy now

Best Sunglasses 2019: Round

Silhouette Adventurer Round Sunglasses

Designed to flatter a large range of face shapes this round-frame pair are defined by their playful pink hue. A fun alternative to your go-to black and tortoise shell styles you’ll be surprised by how versatile they are. Pack yours for your next holiday.

Priced at £163.50,

Buy Now

 

Best Sunglasses 2019: 90s style

VOGUE x GIGI Hadid, VO5237S

With a 90s inspired silhouette and a traditional tortoise shell frame this contemporary style feels both retro and cool.

Priced at £118, available at VOGUE Eyewear

Buy now

Best Sunglasses 2019: Statement

 best sunglasses 2018Gucci Women’s Large Square Frame Sunglasses

Nobody does statement chic quite like Gucci. These oversized sunglasses are absolutely darling and ideal for the glamazon, with inset crystal embellishments and a golden Gucci logo on the side.

Priced at £544, available at Coggles

Buy now

 

sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 27

Loewe Paula sunglasses, £280

Buy it now!
Silhouette best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 27

Silhouette Accent Shades, £255

Buy it now!
sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 27

CALVIN KLEIN RECTANGLE SUNGLASSES, £84

Buy it now!
sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 27

VERA WANG Concept 79 sunglasses at Baxter & Bonny

Buy it now!
sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 27

Zac Posen Zaida sunglasses at baxter & bonny

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 27

ZIMMERMANN Verona cat-eye tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses, £200 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 27

Valentino sunglasses, £239 at sunglass hut

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 27

ALEXACHUNG x sunglass hut sunglasses, £149

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 27

Mulberry Kate Sunglasses Hibiscus Red Acetate, £190

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 27

rag & bone Del Rey sunglasses, £105

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 27

Aspinal of London Ladies Amalfi Sunglasses, £165

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 27

GUCCI Oversized square-frame acetate sunglasses, £300 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 27

DIOR SUNGLASSES, £290

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 27

CHANEL RECTANGLE SUNGLASSES, £460

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 27

CELINE EYEWEAR Oversized square-frame acetate sunglasses, £400 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 27

DOLCE & GABBANA EYEWEAR aviators, £178 at FARFECTH

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 27

MaxMara Prism sunglasses, £116 at SUNGLASSES SHOP

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 27

Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses, £195

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 27

Emporio Armani sunglasses, £68.25 at PRETAVOIR

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 27

Longchamp sunglasses, £260

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 27

Kate Spade sunglasses, £145

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 27

SAINT LAURENT Loulou heart-shaped acetate sunglasses, £275 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 23 of 27

PATRICIA SCHMID X VIU – THE DREAMER, €175 at VIU

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 24 of 27

Luisa Spagnoli Kate sunglasses, £179

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 27

IZIPIZI sunglasses, £35

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 26 of 27

SPILT MILK sunglasses, £270

Buy it now!
best sunglasses Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 27 of 27

REJINA PYO + PROJEKT PRODUKT square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses, £220 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!

