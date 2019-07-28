Our pick of the pairs we #want

After a few brief heatwaves, summer is definitely starting to stick around, with days getting longer and the sun making more frequent appearances. So what better way to embrace the new season than with a new pair of sunglasses for summer 2019?

But let’s be honest, they’re not just a seasonal trend, they’re an all-year-round must. Even when it’s not sunny, they’re still an impossibly chic way to hide those under eye bags after a night out.

SS19 sunglasses trends

This season, they’re cooler than ever. Sunglasses are the kind of thing you can justify spending on — bear in mind, if you buy them right, you’ll have them forever (read: Céline cat eye sunglasses). But, if you’re looking for a quick fix, there are pairs on the high street we’d wear for seasons too.

In terms of shapes, you’ve got the two iconic styles beloved by all: aviators and cat-eyes, though they are getting a makeover.

The classic bottle green and mirror aviator sunglasses will never go out of style, but this season, the offering is much more colourful, with acid yellow lenses and blue frames. Just look at our edit of the best Ray-Ban sunglasses and we defy you not to fall in love.

On the other side of things, if you want a bit of a departure from your classic black cat eye sunglasses, try OTT frames. Think loud prints, 3D detailing, glitter and gems. There’s no such thing as too much in this instance. Why not check out some of our favourite sunglasses styles on the Marie Claire Edit

If you don’t fall into either of those two camps, there’s a new(ish) style in town: the 90s style, small frames. They come in muted tones, but we recommend donning them in bright red or pink for a more current look – Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are fans.

Here are the best sunglasses to shop now and wear all season…

Best Sunglasses 2019: Cat Eye

If there’s a pair of cat-eye sunglasses you’ll keep forever, it’s this pair. The white version we had our eye on sold out in a flash, though this playful red style will go with any outfit and add a dose of cool girl chic.

Priced at £165, available at Net-a-Porter.com

Best Sunglasses 2019: Aviator

It doesn’t get anymore classic than a pair of RayBan’s. This classic Aviator style is updated with futuristic gradient lilac-hue lenses and rimless frames, a summer staple you’ll still be reaching for this signature style long after the sun’s set.

Priced at £165, available at NET-A-PORTER

Best Sunglasses 2019: Round

Designed to flatter a large range of face shapes this round-frame pair are defined by their playful pink hue. A fun alternative to your go-to black and tortoise shell styles you’ll be surprised by how versatile they are. Pack yours for your next holiday.

Priced at £163.50,

Best Sunglasses 2019: 90s style

With a 90s inspired silhouette and a traditional tortoise shell frame this contemporary style feels both retro and cool.

Priced at £118, available at VOGUE Eyewear

Best Sunglasses 2019: Statement

Nobody does statement chic quite like Gucci. These oversized sunglasses are absolutely darling and ideal for the glamazon, with inset crystal embellishments and a golden Gucci logo on the side.

Priced at £544, available at Coggles

