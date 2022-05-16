Get the designer look for less...
We don’t know about you, but we’ve been seeing the Prada raffia tote bag all over our Instagram feeds. The designer handbag launched all the way back in 2020, and has become a wardrobe staple ever since.
It’s the perfect addition to your Summer wardrobe, with a soft, deconstructed design and the embroidered Prada logo complementing any outfit. If you’re a fan of the bag, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s back for 2022, available in a range of fun colourways.
Although we are big fans of the bag, it is definitely more of an investment piece. The tote currently retails at £1,400 on the Prada website, but if you’re planning on using it for years to come, then we think it’s well worth the cost.
Raffia Tote Bag, £1,400 | Prada
This tote bag is made of raffia, a material of natural origin. A new interpretation of the emblematic Prada triangle decorates the front and is embellished with the embroidered lettering logo at the centre.
If you’re not quite ready to make the investment, not to fear, as we’ve rounded up our favourite high street versions for you to shop. For more handbag inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best designer handbags under £500. Happy shopping…
Get the look: Prada raffia tote bag
ASOS DESIGN Straw Shopper, £22 | ASOS
This ASOS version comes in a shopper style with twin handles and an open top. Perfect for heading to the pool this Summer.
Raffia Shopper Bag, £35.99 | Mango
How cute is this pink version from Mango? It is made from a raffia fabric with an openwork design and a double handle.
Contrast Woven Tote Bag, £22.99 | Zara
This stylish Zara tote bag comes with a contrast-coloured woven exterior, a handy interior pocket and shoulder straps.
Straw Shopper, £17.99 | H&M
A handbag is the perfect way to add a pop of colour, and this shade of green is so on trend. The bag is made from braided paper straw with a crocheted look and two handles at the top.
Large Woven Straw Tote, £55 | & Other Stories
For a bag that could work for both the office and your next holiday, we recommend this & Other Stories version. The large woven straw tote comes with a leather strap and an inner patch pocket compartment.