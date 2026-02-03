Retro Shell Jackets Are the High-Fashion Comeback You Didn’t See Coming

Luxury fashion and hiking don’t often go hand in hand. Yes, we’ve seen the rise of chunky, all-terrain boots, snoods and even the occasional technical layer, but shell jackets take the outdoorsy trend one step further—and keen fashion fans already appear to be lining up to shop them.

What sparked the revival of the 80s style staple? You ask. Well, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Charli XCX and Anja Rubik wearing them to the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 26 show was a particularly strong celeb-backed catalyst. As was the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 25 catwalk that paired the shell jackets with preppy skirts, fingerless gloves, and leg warmers. A look that was swiftly copied by many a show attendee this time last year.

Clearly, the windbreaker jackets offer a striking departure from the Saint Laurent sharply tailored Le Smoking legacy. Or the classic wool coats we're used to seeing around this time of year.

Instead, they usher in a relaxed-meets-practical approach to everyday dressing, one that mirrors the subtle shift we’ve seen in recent years—think the continued rise of denim, trainers and gym kit—proving that it’s the items we can actually live in that are gaining the most traction. Although, that's not to say they're styled in solely casual ways.

Across the street style set, we've seen shell jackets paired with everything from leather midi skirts and boots to capri leggings, and even more formal-fitting trousers that could slot into any office environment. Proof that the jackets are much more versatile than they may at first appear, especially when used to add a contrasting element of interest to a look.

Just consider the way Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and Charli XCX paired theirs with lace-trimmed dresses and shorts, pulling the look firmly away from a purely practical parka aesthetic, as extra bout of inspiration.

As a rule of thumb, if it looks like something you could have plucked from an 80s or early-90s wardrobe, you’re firmly on the right track. Just scroll below to see the best shell jackets to shop now.

