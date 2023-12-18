12 fail-safe Christmas gifts for mum that she’ll actually love
My mum always ‘borrows’ these gifts from me, so I know she’ll actually use them
Mums deserve only the greatest of presents; it's what makes shopping for the best Christmas gifts for mum so tricky. The best gifts are things that they'll need—and actually use—and I've cracked the code to find out exactly what that is.
The best Christmas gifts for mum should be easy to find, as we know them so well, but it somehow never feels that way, especially with so many fantastic new launches this year. One way to know for sure what they really need? What they're always borrowing from you.
As a shopping expert who can't help but try all the best skincare products, jewellery trends and best self care products, my home has become my mum's go-to place to raid. So much so, that these 12 products she borrows from my stash have led people to believe she's my sister. So, in the spirit of sharing, it's time to treat her to products of her own.
Keep scrolling for a list of Christmas gifts for mum they will want to open on Christmas morning, aka everything I noticed my mum borrows from me—and that scarf I borrowed from her and forgot to return.
The best Christmas gifts for mum she'll adore just as much as you do
My mum wanted to buy this for herself. I insisted she couldn't, as it's my signature scent. But, now that she asks to spritz it every time she comes to see me, I'm finally getting her her own one this year. Any Diptyque fragrance is sure to go down a treat, but I know that she loves heady jasmine scents so this is a no-brainer.
One of the first things my mother will do when she walks through my doors is light my favourite candle—bold, I know. And I can't blame her; with notes of pink berry, white flowers and raspberry, and a musky base of vanilla, it deserves to be lit as often as possible. The gorgeous glass jar and luxurious packaging make it a great gift too.
My mum has decided that this straightener is why my hair looks so shiny and that her straighteners just don't work the same. My go-to pair is arguably one of the best hair straighteners around, so I always let her borrow them, but it's about time she got her own, and this gift set (that comes with heat-protecting spray and paddle brush) makes it the perfect gift.
You can't go wrong with a pair of earrings as one of the best Christmas gifts for mum. Mine is always asking to borrow these for any special occasion. I like to think it's because she wants to copy my style, but in truth, it's because she saw Kate Middleton wear them, and now she wants them too. I can't blame her: they are one of my favourite pairs.
My mum has saved me from many a cold night by reminding me to take a scarf, often lending me one when I've forgotten mine. Now it's time to return the favour. A scarf is a fail-safe Christmas gift because you can never have too many, right? I borrowed this from my mum and never returned it because it's the perfect pop of colour for winter outfits. This one is made from merino wool and cashmere, a luxurious gift that's practical too.
Whenever my mum has a special occasion coming up, she wants to raid my wardrobe. First on the agenda? A going-out bag that actually fits everything in. This is my go-to (and my mum's now, too), and it makes a gorgeous Christmas gift with a range of shades (and a stunning tweed option) to choose from.
I'll often find my mum in my bathroom cabinet looking for "that glowy spray", and I don't blame her: this mist is incredibly hydrating. This is often on my own Christmas gift list and one you can never go wrong with IMHO.
It's evident by now that my mum mainly comes to see me just to raid my wardrobe and beauty cabinet, and this is the mask she always tries to take home with her. I should've kept the benefits of red light therapy to myself, but ever since I told her Kim Kardashian uses Omnilux, she's wanted this mask too. Who doesn't want glowing skin?
It seems everyone wants sheepskin slippers this year (they're selling out fast this year). The best slippers are a fail-safe gift for any mum–cosy, comfortable and just what you need for hibernation season.
You just can't go wrong with a scarf and gloves for an easy (but thoughtful) Christmas gift for Mum. This pair is extra special–and luxurious–they're handcrafted from soft nappa leather and lined with cashmere. Yes, please.
Bath sets for Christmas are a go-to for a reason: you can never have enough bath soaks. Whenever my mum pops over after I've had a bath, she asks what diffuser I'm using, but it's actually just the calming scent of these bath soaks still filling the room. With three restoring scents, it's a self-care gift you'll want for yourself, too.
Dionne Brighton is a writer at Marie Claire UK, specialising in all things shopping, beauty and fashion. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
