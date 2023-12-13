I’ve rounded up 24 stylish gifts for hosts that will earn you the title of Best Guest Ever this festive period
Say thank you in the chicest way with these presents for those who love to entertain
During the festive period, whether you're staying with family, heading to a friend's dinner party or visiting in-laws, it's always a good idea to arrive with a thoughtful gift for your host. After all, they've probably spent many hours cooking the perfect three-course meal, mixing deceivingly strong cocktails and laying an Instagram-worthy tablescape.
Panic not – we've rounded up 24 dreamy gifts for the host with the most. Our editor-curated list includes stylish home accessories, things to make dinner party tables look infinitely chicer, and the most fashionable tomes to place upon well-curated coffee tables – as well as sweet and boozy treats to satisfy even the fussiest of gourmands.
FOR THE HOME
A polite but firm message for lingering future dinner party guests.
I’ve already gifted a pack of this beautiful incense; it’s always well-received.
You can have this matchbox sleeve personalised with your host’s initials.
What to get the host who has everything? A very stylish lacquered tray.
FOR THE TABLE
Buy any set from Glassette’s new glassware collection; I promise it will go down a treat (just like the fizz it holds).
No tablescape is complete without a pair of bow candle holders, in my humble opinion. The perfect gift.
Cracking open cold beers is much chicer when done with this handmade lemon wedge opener.
Season in style with Addison Ross’s extremely elegant grinder; if you’re feeling generous, gift a pair.
Hosts with the most mix the best drinks; add to their cocktail cart with these darling cherry stirrers.
FOOD & DRINK
I can vouch for the deliciousness of this bottled cocktail.
Bring The River Cafe to them with this wonderful digestivo gift set.