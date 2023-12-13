I’ve rounded up 24 stylish gifts for hosts that will earn you the title of Best Guest Ever this festive period

Say thank you in the chicest way with these presents for those who love to entertain

gifts for hosts
Natalie Hughes
Natalie Hughes
published

During the festive period, whether you're staying with family, heading to a friend's dinner party or visiting in-laws, it's always a good idea to arrive with a thoughtful gift for your host. After all, they've probably spent many hours cooking the perfect three-course meal, mixing deceivingly strong cocktails and laying an Instagram-worthy tablescape.

Panic not – we've rounded up 24 dreamy gifts for the host with the most. Our editor-curated list includes stylish home accessories, things to make dinner party tables look infinitely chicer, and the most fashionable tomes to place upon well-curated coffee tables – as well as sweet and boozy treats to satisfy even the fussiest of gourmands.

FOR THE HOME

The Pillow Drop cushion
The Pillow Drop Leave by 9 cushion

A polite but firm message for lingering future dinner party guests.

Astier de Villatte Opera incense sticks
Astier de Villatte Opera incense sticks

I’ve already gifted a pack of this beautiful incense; it’s always well-received.

Matilda Goad brass matchbox sleeve
Matilda Goad brass matchbox sleeve

You can have this matchbox sleeve personalised with your host’s initials.

Addison Ross scalloped ottoman tray
Addison Ross scalloped ottoman tray

What to get the host who has everything? A very stylish lacquered tray.

Diptyque set of 12 candles
Diptyque set of 12 signature candles

There’s one thing better than a Diptyque candle – a set of 12.

Frances Costelloe Giclée print
Frances Costelloe Giclée print

I can’t think of a lovelier gift than a limited-edition print by Frances.

FOR THE TABLE

G by Glassette coupe glasses
G by Glassette coupe glasses

Buy any set from Glassette’s new glassware collection; I promise it will go down a treat (just like the fizz it holds).

Host Home bow candle holders
Host Home bow candle holders

No tablescape is complete without a pair of bow candle holders, in my humble opinion. The perfect gift.

Anthropologie citrus bottle opener
Anthropologie citrus bottle opener

Cracking open cold beers is much chicer when done with this handmade lemon wedge opener.

Addison Ross salt or pepper grinder
Addison Ross salt or pepper grinder

Season in style with Addison Ross’s extremely elegant grinder; if you’re feeling generous, gift a pair.

Anthropologie cherry garnish cocktail sticks
Anthropologie cherry garnish cocktail sticks

Hosts with the most mix the best drinks; add to their cocktail cart with these darling cherry stirrers.

Bable dinner candles
Bable hand-painted dinner candles

Hand-painted candles are almost too lovely to light. These will bring delight to any tablescaping fan.

FOOD & DRINK

On The Table gift box
On The Table gift box

This independent company makes the chicest food hampers.

Anya Hindmarch biscuit tin
Anya Hindmarch biscuit tin

The designer puts a stylish spin on the classic biscuit tin.

Lockdown Liquor Picante bottled cocktail
Lockdown Liquor Picante bottled cocktail

I can vouch for the deliciousness of this bottled cocktail.

The River Cafe digestivo gift set
The River Cafe digestivo gift set

Bring The River Cafe to them with this wonderful digestivo gift set.

Fortnum & Mason chocolate leaves
Fortnum & Mason chocolate leaves

Chocolate-shaped leaves are lovelier than boring old squares.

Selfridges panettone liqueur
Selfridges Selection panettone liqueur

‘Tis the season; mix it up with a festive liqueur.

CHIC BOOKS

David Hicks in Colour book
David Hicks in Colour book

Fans of home design will love this vibrant book, dedicated to Hicks’ colourful interiors.

Assouline Ibiza Bohemia book
Assouline Ibiza Bohemia book

We all know at least one host who spends every summer in Ibiza; this is the gift for them.