13 of the best self-care gifts to help you relax and unwind

Boost your mood with these self-care gift ideas...
Self-care looks different for everybody. Whether your idea of relaxing is running a hot bath with your best bath products, cooking a nutritious meal, taking yourself on a long walk (see all the benefits of walking here) or simply filling in your journal, it’s important to take time out of your day to do what makes you feel good.
Therefore, we’ve rounded up 13 of the best self-care gifts for you to treat yourself (or someone else) in order to help unwind, whenever things get a little bit too much.
Sound good? Keep on scrolling to shop our top self-care gifts and get ready to relax like never before…
The best self-care gifts to shop now:
Maison Storage Bath Tray, £98 | Anthropologie
This bath tray features compartments that are perfect for bath soaps and towels. It can also store other small toiletries while you’re soaking and relaxing in a hot bubble bath. Bliss.
Joy Wellness Journal, £26 | Papier
Papier’s journal comes with space for daily check-ins and pages for noting thoughts, feelings, habits and the things you’re grateful for. The perfect way to declutter your mind.
Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, £24 | Cult Beauty
Face masks always help us unwind. This Caudalie one went viral on TikTok thanks to its ability to draw out impurities and reduce the probability of breakouts. Plus, the pink clay purges pores of blackhead-causing dirt and excess oils.
Neom Organics London Luxe Wellbeing Pod, £129 | John Lewis
Whatever your wellbeing needs, the NEOM Wellbeing Pod Luxe works at the touch of a button, helping you achieve better sleep, less stress, a mood boost or more energy through the brand’s 100% natural essential oil blends.
Himalayan Salt Lamp,
was £25 now £18 | Urban Outfitters
Many people have praised these lamps for reducing stress levels and boosting their mood thanks to the soft glow that they emit. Although we can’t prove that they work, we will definitely be trying one out for ourselves.
White Jade Gua Sha, £20 | The White Company
Hand-crafted from natural white Jade quartz, the Gua Sha is renowned to help tone, firm and stimulate the skin. This facial-massage tool is a key part of our self-care routine.
Glow Hub Pep Talk Plumping Peptide Rescue Balm, £8 | Beauty Bay
We always like to end our pampering session with a hydrating lip balm. Formulated with peptides and castor oil, this balm nourishes the lips whilst giving them a plumping effect.
Mini Chocolate Dipping Adventure for Two, £20 | Hotel Chocolat
Sometimes self-care is as simple as having your friend round, watching a film and tucking into something yummy. This Mini Chocolate Dipper Adventure for Two looks simply delicious.
Waffled Dressing Gown, £24.99 | H&M
When you take time out of your day to unwind, make sure to do it in comfort and style with this H&M dressing gown. It comes in a soft, waffle-weave cotton blend with two front pockets and a tie belt at the waist.
Beauty and Melody Spa at The Montcalm London for Two,
was £299 now £145 | Red Letter Days
Self-care doesn’t mean staying in. Treat yourself and a loved one to this spa day, complete with a 50-minute treatment, a glass of bubbly and one-hour access to the facilities.
The Mat (5mm), £88 | Lululemon
Yoga is a great way to get the energy flowing around your body and make you feel good. This mat features a natural rubber base with a little extra cushion to give your body more depth while your mind goes deep.
No5 The Soaps, £89 | Chanel
Sometimes you just have to treat yourself. We’ve currently got our eyes on this Chanel soap set, which is infused with the House’s iconic fragrance and presented in a black and white gift set. Self-care at its finest.
Ciaté London x Smiley® Nail Wraps, £13 | Ciaté London
We don’t know about you, but we find doing our nails somewhat therapeutic. Cheat your way to the ultimate Smiley® manicure with the Ciaté London x Smiley® Original Nail Wraps. These will definitely boost your mood.