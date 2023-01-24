The 6 jewellery trends that will be everywhere for 2023

If the new year has you feeling like your accessories (opens in new tab) could use an update, then you've come to the right place. Some may say diamonds (opens in new tab) are a girl's best friend, but for 2023 it seems jewellery trends are set to seriously transcend just your standard sparkle.

To understand exactly which jewellery trends we are set to see this year, we looked to the experts, the data, the runways and, of course, social media. We tapped into the expertise of jewellery designer Begüm Yalçın—the founder of contemporary jewellery brand, Charms Company (opens in new tab)—as well as looking at search data and the latest jewellery trend emerging on TikTok.

Between supersized pearls and the rise of personalisation (opens in new tab), it's clear to see that 2023 is set to be the year for unique jewellery designs.

Jewellery on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways at Givenchy (L) and Acne Studios (R). (Image credit: Getty)

It's interesting to note that several of the prominent jewellery trends we're seeing emerge for 2023, closely mirror the clothing trends that were popular on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways. Indeed, heart motifs and 3D florals seem to be making their way into both our closets and our jewellery boxes this season.

Keep scrolling for 6 jewellery trends you need to know about for 2023.

1. Personalisation and Initials

We might have Emily in Paris (opens in new tab)to thank for this one, initial necklaces and personalised jewellery are everywhere right now. According to Pandora, the retailer has seen a 42% increase in on-site searches for Alphabet Charms since season three of Emily In Paris debuted in December.

Jewellery designer Yalçın also supports this prediction, saying "Initial jewellery is going strong, especially since the pandemic and is forecasted to continue for 2023; Jewellery is already a special purchase but I believe personalised styles are even more unique and timeless for the owner.”

2. Permanent Fixtures

Welded jewellery has become an increasingly popular trend over the last few seasons, as bracelets and necklaces become permanent fixtures and adornments we wear constantly. Astrid and Miyu now offer welding in some of their stores, while Atelier VM has a counter at Liberty in London where you can get welded jewellery on the spot.

Astrid and Miyu aptly described the look as the trend 'TikTok can't stop talking about.' And they aren't wrong. The term #weldedbracelet currently has over 35 million views on TikTok, and the brand even garnered over 162K likes, on one of its videos about the accessory.

3. Hearts on sleeves

We saw heart-adorned clothes dominate the Spring/Summer 2023 runways (opens in new tab), but evidently, the look is set to be just as popular across jewellery, too. In fact, there's been a 52% increase in searches for heart jewellery over the last 12 months.

And it's not just for Valentine's day either, with a bracelet you can wear your heart on your sleeve all year round. This is definitely one for the romantics among us.

5. Pearls get the girls

When it comes to jewellery, pearls might sound like an obvious trend, but the difference this season is that they have been supersized. Yalçın explains, “Pearls have been on the jewellery scene for a long time, previously forgotten but for the past few seasons they've had a major comeback, especially for SS23 in bigger shapes.”

At the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2023 runway, we saw models take to the catwalk with giant single pearl earrings and rings, while brands like Regina Pyo adorned models in necklaces which also featured oversize pearls.

6. Say it with flowers

Last season, across the Spring/Summer 2023 runways, we saw a reinterpretation of the usual floral print trend. Designers replaced the pattern, with 3D flower flourishes, rosettes and other floral appliques instead. “Flower shapes are everywhere both in RTW and jewellery for SS23," Yalçın told Marie Claire. Within her own designs, this has manifested itself in the creation of flowers and natural shapes like tree branches.

Other brands are also on board with the trend, as we've seen abstract flower designs and shapes emerge prominently amongst contemporary jewellery brands.