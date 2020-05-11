Trending:

All the best slippers to stay cosy during lockdown

Seeing as we might be in lockdown for a little while longer (though who the heck knows at this point?), there really is no better time to invest in a new pair of slippers.

Even if you’re trying to save money right now, you shouldn’t feel guilty about buying these, given you are probably getting so much wear out of them. In other words, they are an essential item.

Now we’ve got that point firmly out of the way, it’s time to take a look at your options, and there are much more than you’d think.

On the luxe end of things, shearling or cashmere slippers are the bouji finishing touch to your knitted tracksuit bottoms.

As we transition into summer, you might also want to check out something a little lighter, such as a felt or satin slip-ons. Zara and H&M have some affordable and stylish options that are the next best thing to hotel slippers.

If you’re looking for a trendier option as it were, then the mule slipper is also a good shout, and will blend in a bit better with a summer dress.

I myself am a big fan of a shearling slip-on in winter, and a mule in summer, it makes me feel quite put together but without compromising on the level of comfort I think we all need right now.

So please enjoy some guilt-free shopping with my pick of the best slippers for women, available to shop right now – and while some of them are a little bit pricier, this is reflected in the quality and durability.

best slippers
1 of 10

ZARA BEADED SLIPPERS, £19.99

Buy it now!
best slippers
3 of 10

H&M satin slippers, £12.99

Buy it now!
best slippers
4 of 10

Women’secret textured knot slippers in pale blue, £17 at ASOS

Buy it now!
best slippers
5 of 10

John Lewis & Partners Buckle Slider Slippers, Metallic Pink, £28

Buy it now!
best slippers
6 of 10

ASOS DESIGN Zigs embroidered slippers in black, £14

Buy it now!
best slippers
7 of 10

TOMS Polka dots felt Women’s house slippers, £45

Buy it now!
best slippers
8 of 10

Just Sheepskin Duchess Mule Slippers, £60 at John Lewis

Buy it now!
best slippers
9 of 10

ZARA PINK WAFFLE KNIT SLIPPERS, £17.99

Buy it now!

