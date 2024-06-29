The 10 best Wimbledon outfits of all-time and how to recreate them

Love all

Wimbledon style listing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

Game, set match; Wimbledon is here. As well as some nail-biting tennis, the Championships offer up a whole host of excellent outfit opportunities.

If you're heading court-side and considering what to wear, we're here to help. From Princess Diana's lemon skirt suit to Lila Moss's cornflower-blue slip dress, we've rounded up the chicest looks of all-time to inspire your own. Trust us – they're ace.

Sienna Miller

sienna miller at wimbledon 2023

Sienna Miller at Wimbledon in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna never fails to serve an ace. Last year she opted for a striped linen suit and basket bag. We've found an elegant alternative at Reiss, which you'll wear long after Wimbledon is over.

Reiss Odette blazer
Reiss Odette blazer

Reiss Odette trousers
Reiss Odette trousers

Charles & Keith Cesia bag
Charles & Keith Cesia bag

Toms Marisa wedge sandals
Toms Marisa wedge sandals

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 2023

Catherine, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales lets her Self-Portrait dress take centre stage (or rather centre court) with minimal accessories. Good news – you can rent the exact style from Hurr.

Self-Portrait lime boucle dress
Self-Portrait lime boucle dress

Jimmy Choo Amita slingback pumps
Jimmy Choo Amita slingback pumps

YSSO Athena earrings
YSSO Athena earrings

Reiss Madison clutch
Reiss Madison clutch

Lila Moss

Lila Moss at Wimbledon in 2023

Lila Moss at Wimbledon in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us ready have a slip dress in our wardrobes; teamed with a fine knit in a matching hue, it's perfect for Wimbledon. If you're looking for a similar style, may we suggest slip dress heaven, Ghost.

Ghost Alice satin slip dress
Ghost Alice satin slip dress

Gucci Jackie bag
Gucci Jackie bag

Sisley cardigan

Sezane Paula Mary Janes
Sezane Paula Mary Janes

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at Wimbledon in 2022

Alexa Chung at Wimbledon in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing chicer than a three-piece shorts suit, as Ms Chung so deftly proves. Marks & Spencer has great linen tailoring for an affordable option.

Marks & Spencer linen-blend waistcoat
Marks & Spencer linen-blend waistcoat

Marks & Spencer linen-blend blazer
Marks & Spencer linen-blend blazer

New Look slingback shoes
New Look slingback shoes

Marks & Spencer linen-blend shorts
Marks & Spencer linen-blend shorts

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon in 2018

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon in 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and opt for a preppy outfit. With Nothing Underneath's striped shirt is a staple piece, and pairs perfectly with Mondo Corsini's sweeping flares.

WNU The Classic stripe shirt
WNU The Classic stripe shirt

The White Company Christy's Panama Hat
The White Company Christy's Panama Hat

Mondo Corsini Greta trousers
Mondo Corsini Greta trousers

Jimmy Fairly The Meli Icons sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly The Meli Icons sunglasses

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn at Wimbledon in 2023

Jourdan Dunn at Wimbledon in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider head-to-toe butter yellow, with a slinky slip skirt and coordinating knit. Sezane's block-heeled sandals are chic and practical for a day on your feet.

Reformation Bella silk skirt
Reformation Bella silk skirt

Sezane Gloria sandals.
Sezane Gloria sandals

Le Specs Outta Love sunglasses
Le Specs Outta Love sunglasses

Reformation Natalie cardigan
Reformation Natalie cardigan

Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 1995

Diana, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana's pale-yellow skirt suit is forever chic. Interpret the look in a fresh way with Jacquemus's tailored dress, finishing the outfit with preppy pearls.

Jacquemus La Robe Cubo dress
Jacquemus La Robe Cubo dress

Cos beaded pearl necklace
Cos beaded pearl necklace

Soh Vintage vintage earrings
Soh Vintage vintage earrings

Marks & Spencer buckle mules
Marks & Spencer buckle mules

India Amarteifio

India Amarteifio at Wimbledon in 2023

India Amarteifio at Wimbledon in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to embrace citrus brights; actor India Amarteifio makes a case for zingy orange in this dress and jumper combo. Just add white accessories to let the hue really pop.

AllSaints Bryony slip dress
AllSaints Bryony slip dress

Strathberry Stylist bag
Strathberry Stylist bag

Zimmerman Orchid 85 wedges
Zimmerman Orchid 85 wedges

Marks & Spencer crewneck jumper
Marks & Spencer crewneck jumper

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman at Wimbledon in 2023

Jenna Coleman at Wimbledon in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pretty floral dress is a failsafe option. Do like Jenna Coleman and opt for one with a crisp white collar and puffed sleeves, accessorised with tonal sandals and cat eye sunglasses.

Sister Jane Vine jacquard dress
Sister Jane Vine jacquard dress

H&M cat eye sunglasses
H&M cat eye sunglasses

Marks & Spencer buckle sandals
Marks & Spencer buckle sandals

Robin camera bag
Russell & Bromley Robin camera bag

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah at Wimbledon in 2019

Adwoa Aboah at Wimbledon in 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adwoa Aboah's 2019 Wimbledon outfit hasn't aged. Recreate it with Citizens of Humanity's white jeans, a Cou Cou cardigan, Chanel flats and, of course, a butter-yellow jacket.

Reformation Irene linen jacket
Reformation Irene linen jacket

Pre-loved Chanel ballet flats
Pre-loved Chanel ballet flats

Citizens of Humanity Annina jeans
Citizens of Humanity Annina jeans

Cou Cou cardigan
Cou Cou cardigan

Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.

Latest