The 10 best Wimbledon outfits of all-time and how to recreate them

Game, set match; Wimbledon is here. As well as some nail-biting tennis, the Championships offer up a whole host of excellent outfit opportunities.

If you're heading court-side and considering what to wear, we're here to help. From Princess Diana's lemon skirt suit to Lila Moss's cornflower-blue slip dress, we've rounded up the chicest looks of all-time to inspire your own. Trust us – they're ace.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller at Wimbledon in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna never fails to serve an ace. Last year she opted for a striped linen suit and basket bag. We've found an elegant alternative at Reiss, which you'll wear long after Wimbledon is over.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales lets her Self-Portrait dress take centre stage (or rather centre court) with minimal accessories. Good news – you can rent the exact style from Hurr.

Lila Moss

Lila Moss at Wimbledon in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us ready have a slip dress in our wardrobes; teamed with a fine knit in a matching hue, it's perfect for Wimbledon. If you're looking for a similar style, may we suggest slip dress heaven, Ghost.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at Wimbledon in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing chicer than a three-piece shorts suit, as Ms Chung so deftly proves. Marks & Spencer has great linen tailoring for an affordable option.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and opt for a preppy outfit. With Nothing Underneath's striped shirt is a staple piece, and pairs perfectly with Mondo Corsini's sweeping flares.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn at Wimbledon in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider head-to-toe butter yellow, with a slinky slip skirt and coordinating knit. Sezane's block-heeled sandals are chic and practical for a day on your feet.

Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 1995 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana's pale-yellow skirt suit is forever chic. Interpret the look in a fresh way with Jacquemus's tailored dress, finishing the outfit with preppy pearls.

India Amarteifio

India Amarteifio at Wimbledon in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to embrace citrus brights; actor India Amarteifio makes a case for zingy orange in this dress and jumper combo. Just add white accessories to let the hue really pop.

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman at Wimbledon in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A pretty floral dress is a failsafe option. Do like Jenna Coleman and opt for one with a crisp white collar and puffed sleeves, accessorised with tonal sandals and cat eye sunglasses.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah at Wimbledon in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adwoa Aboah's 2019 Wimbledon outfit hasn't aged. Recreate it with Citizens of Humanity's white jeans, a Cou Cou cardigan, Chanel flats and, of course, a butter-yellow jacket.